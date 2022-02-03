5 Super Touristy Activities In Vancouver That Locals Recommend & They Actually Look Fun
It's time to be a tourist in your own city!
Vancouver, B.C. is home to so many touristy activities and locals have given us some extremely fun recommendations. In a Vancouver Reddit thread, people were sharing the classic tourist stops, that are actually worth it.
The user asked: "What are some extremely popular touristy things you have never done growing up in Vancouver?"
"I've lived here for 20 years and I feel like I haven't even scratched the surface on all of the things I could possibly do in Vancouver," they added.
Vancouverites have some great suggestions in the thread with over 129 comments. Even those that have lived in Vancouver their entire lives are excited to try out some of these touristy activities.
Even if it's just one new thing a week — there are so many places to explore.
It's time to see Vancouver through the eyes of a real tourist!
H.R. MacMillan Space Centre
Price: $21.12
Address: 1100 Chestnut St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: There are many exhibits and events always happening here some of which even include live science demonstrations.
The user who suggested the activity said, that while you're there "go next door to the MOV (museum of vancouver)! They used to have (not sure if it's still there) an amazing collection of functional old arcade games and neon lights exhibit."
Vallea Lumina
Price: $24.99
Address: 4293 Mountain Square #211, Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Walk through the forests of Whistler, B.C., and experience amazing light shows while in the darkness.
One user recommended that "if you do Vallea Lumina go slow and listen to the radio broadcasts and stop to watch the 3D/shadow videos they play as it’s part of the story and makes it way cooler."
Grouse Grind
Price: Free
Address: 6400 Nancy Greene Way., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The hike is a 2.9 kilometre hike up the mountain. When you get to the top, you will be greeted with amazing views. The user that suggested the Grind said: "A great inspiring hike in less than 2 hours, cafe and amazing views at the top, with a gorgeous quick ride down. Can't get lost. Humbling and inspiring to be passed on the trail by many older than me. Highly recommend."
Science World
Price: $27.62
Address: 1455 Quebec St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Another Reddit user suggested Science world! This place is fun for both kids and adults. You will get to learn the science behind so many things. Science will also often have many different exhibits and events going on.
Bike The Seawall
Price: Free
Address: Downtown Vancouver
Why You Need To Go: The seawall has stunning views of the ocean. You may even see sea stars along the way! A user took to Reddit to say: "I biked the sea wall last year for the first time; the hype is real. When it’s not crowded, it’s one of the nicest bike routes I’ve ever been on."