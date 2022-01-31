Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do this weekend in vancouver

Vancouver Was Just Named The Best Place In The World To Go For A Solo Valentine's Day Trip

Will you be my Valentine, Vancouver? 💘

Vancouver Staff Writer
Vancouver Was Just Named The Best Place In The World To Go For A Solo Valentine's Day Trip
@_leahpic | Instagram, @isabellasfroes | Instagram

Vancouver, B.C, was just named the best place in the world to go for a solo Valentine's Day trip.

Just because you don't have a partner, doesn't mean you can't have a little fun on Valentine's day this year — and now you know the perfect city to go to!

Vancouverites know the city is special and unique, making it perfect for filling your special day with activities.

A recent ranking by Icelandair ranked Vancouver a top solo travel spot by calculating factors like friendliness, safeness and how Insta-worthy the city is!

I mean, in terms of how Instagram-worthy it is, there's really no competition.

The ranking was broken down into how friendly the city is, the peace index rating, the Instagram popularity, English speaking, and the average cost of a week-long trip. All of the points were added up, and Vancouver came first overall!

Just based on friendliness and safety, the city came in at number 10 — which is pretty good worldwide.

There are so many things to do in Vancouver, places to see and amazing restaurants.

It's only natural that it was named the best spot in the world for a solo trip — especially for Valentine's Day weekend.

The city is so romantic with stunning views while walking the sea wall. No need for a date to enjoy some romance!

Take an aquabus to Granville Island and have a market date with yourself.

The Vancouver Aquarium is the perfect spot to explore solo with so many exciting exhibits.

You could buy yourself a coffee, people watch and enjoy the mild winter weather.

Restaurants in Vancouver will serve all the romantic vibes too. Places like Joe Fortes and Seasons in the Park are must-tries.

You could even take up a solo cooking class at The Dirty Apron Cooking School.

Afternoon tea at the Fairmont in Vancouver is always a hit.

Victoria, B.C., also made the list for top 10 places in the world for a solo trip. You could combine the two and have an extended trip!

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

things to do this weekend in vancouver

This Is How People In BC Are Using Their Vacation Days & No Plane Tickets Are Needed

You can still get an island vacation! 🏝️

@adime | Instagram, @fueledbycoffeeandinsulin | Instagram

Using up your vacation days these past few years has been a struggle for some, but people in B.C. are getting creative with their staycations.

From cabin rentals to days spent exploring hometowns, it's clear you don't need a plane ticket to have some vacation fun.

Keep Reading Show less

A Toronto Pub Is Hosting A Singles Night For You & Your Dog This Valentine's Day

Grab a beer and find a hot date.

@ontariodoggos | Instagram

Being single on Valentine's Day doesn't mean you have to hunker down on the couch with your dog. You can slip off your sweats and take your puppo out for a night on the town instead.

Ontario Doggos is putting on a Valentine's Day singles night for dog owners and furry friends at Toronto's Black Lab Brewery. So you can grab a beer and potentially find your pup another parent.

Keep Reading Show less
valentines day

16 Splurge-Worthy Valentine's Day Gifts That'll Make Your Partner Freak TF Out With Joy

Excuse me while I shamelessly forward this list to my boyfriend. 😂

Mejuri, Our Place

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you can afford to splurge a little, why not treat your sweetheart to something extra special this Valentine's Day?

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in vancouver

You Can Eat Inside A Stunning Dome At This Restaurant In Vancouver & It's So Romantic

The perfect spot for Valentines Day! 💖

@kelwbear | Instagram, @jillkivett | Instagram

You can dine inside a beautiful dome, with windows on every side, at this Vancouver restaurant. It's so romantic!

The restaurant is called H Tasting Lounge and is offering a winter dining experience inside these domes, for up to six guests in each. They are all inspired by winter nordic charm, which is stunning.

Keep Reading Show less