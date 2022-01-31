Vancouver Was Just Named The Best Place In The World To Go For A Solo Valentine's Day Trip
Will you be my Valentine, Vancouver? 💘
Vancouver, B.C, was just named the best place in the world to go for a solo Valentine's Day trip.
Just because you don't have a partner, doesn't mean you can't have a little fun on Valentine's day this year — and now you know the perfect city to go to!
Vancouverites know the city is special and unique, making it perfect for filling your special day with activities.
A recent ranking by Icelandair ranked Vancouver a top solo travel spot by calculating factors like friendliness, safeness and how Insta-worthy the city is!
I mean, in terms of how Instagram-worthy it is, there's really no competition.
The ranking was broken down into how friendly the city is, the peace index rating, the Instagram popularity, English speaking, and the average cost of a week-long trip. All of the points were added up, and Vancouver came first overall!
Just based on friendliness and safety, the city came in at number 10 — which is pretty good worldwide.
There are so many things to do in Vancouver, places to see and amazing restaurants.
It's only natural that it was named the best spot in the world for a solo trip — especially for Valentine's Day weekend.
The city is so romantic with stunning views while walking the sea wall. No need for a date to enjoy some romance!
Take an aquabus to Granville Island and have a market date with yourself.
The Vancouver Aquarium is the perfect spot to explore solo with so many exciting exhibits.
You could buy yourself a coffee, people watch and enjoy the mild winter weather.
Restaurants in Vancouver will serve all the romantic vibes too. Places like Joe Fortes and Seasons in the Park are must-tries.
You could even take up a solo cooking class at The Dirty Apron Cooking School.
Afternoon tea at the Fairmont in Vancouver is always a hit.
Victoria, B.C., also made the list for top 10 places in the world for a solo trip. You could combine the two and have an extended trip!