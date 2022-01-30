5 Iconic Foods You Have To Order Next Time You're In Vancouver
Giant caesars are a must!
Vancouver has so many iconic foods to order and places to visit. There are unique, delicious, and giant foods to take your pick of!
Not to mention — how Instagram-worthy some of these spots are.
Imagine sipping a giant caesar while hanging with friends, picking up luxurious donuts or enjoying some decadent poutine — Vancouver has the perfect places to do it all.
You don't even need to flip through a menu, just go right for these amazing eats. You'll be dreaming of them for days later.
Get your Instagram or TikTok ready because here is a list of some drool-worthy must-try foods.
The Caesar 'Grande' - Score on Davie
Price: $60
Address: 1262 Davie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Score offers giant caesars that come with toppings such as burgers, onion rings, and more!
Strawberry and Cream Donut - Mello
Price: $3.95
Address: 223 E Pender St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This donut shop serves up delicious brioche donuts stuffed with classic or unique flavours.
Butter Chikkin Poutine - MeeT
Price: $14.75
Address: 4288 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: A must-try at MeeT is the giant vegetarian poutine dishes made for sharing.
Mini Liège Waffles - Nero
Price: $18.50
Cuisine: Belgian
Address: 1002 Seymour St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Nero is a Belgian waffle galore. They offer a variety of different sweet and savoury flavours. You can get a box of seven of these mini ones to try them all!
Nachos Carlitos - Las Margaritas
Price: $15.10
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 1999 W 4th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Nachos paired with a 'Bulldog' margarita are must-tries at Las Margaritas.