A Vancouver Restaurant Launched Green Fried Chicken & Some Say It Looks Like 'Geese Turds'
The comments are ruthless. 😲
A Vancouver restaurant launched a special St. Patrick's Day green fried chicken sandwich — but they've been getting roasted by some people for how it looks.
Downlow Chicken Shack is a well-known Vancouver fried chicken sandwich joint and launched the new option to celebrate the annual occasion on March 17.
Their menu has endless fried chicken sandwich options — which is a fried chicken lover's dream — but photos posted to Instagram of the new products have attracted some ruthless comments.
The new feature is called the Hot Herb Chicken Sando, and people have taken to social media and they didn't hold back in the comments.
Downlow fried chicken sandwich feature.Rich Won | DL Chicken
"Not this during geeese poop season," a person commented.
It really seems like a lot of people had the same idea.
"Bruh, this ain't it, looks like the geese turds I avoid at the beach," another person commented on Instagram.
Others have commented saying it "looks like nugs on a bun."
In a press release, one of the restaurant co-owners described the sandwich as "a cheeky nod to the things we love."
They added, "There are definite Vancouver vibes in its appearance for sure."
The new fried chicken feature is made with all-natural colouring, house-made chimichurri and jalapeño dust. The green colouring is actually from oregano, cilantro, parsley and green jalapeño dust, the restaurant said.
Not only are they doing this chicken sandwich feature for St. Patrick's Day, but they are also serving up some festive Hot Green Chicken tenders.
If you are looking to try out the super unique dishes the recommended side dishes are shack’s popular crinkle fries, Mac Salad, and Sweet n Sour Slaw.
Hot Herb Chicken Sando
Price: $13.15
Address: 905 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Visit: The proof is in the taste test, right? Don't judge a book by its cover and try out one of these sandwiches for yourself.