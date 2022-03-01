Editions

A Restaurant In Vancouver Is So Popular They've Had To Put A $75pp Spending Limit In Place

The lines for this place are wild!

Vancouver Staff Writer
Left: A person picks up their Jollibee takeout order; Right: people line up outside for Jollibee Vancouver.

A restaurant in Vancouver, B.C., is so popular that they've had to put a $75-per-person spending limit in place.

Fast-food chain Jollibee just opened its first-ever B.C. location in Vancouver on February 25, and lines for the restaurant have been super long.

The popular food chain was started in the Philippines and people were clearly excited about it coming to B.C.

Some waited hours in line for a taste of the mouthwatering meals.

Although many people probably want to put in a huge order after a long wait in line, the $75 spending limit is still in effect, the restaurant confirmed in an email to Narcity.

They also said that there is no date for when the spending limit will end.

Jollibee serves things like fried chicken and spaghetti.

People are loving their menu, which features Filipino flavours.

They also have a coupon book, so you can get some good deals on your meal.

The Jollibee mascot made an appearance for the restaurant's grand opening, and it's pretty cute.

The people in line seemed super hyped about the restaurant opening, willing to wait in line for a taste.

Jollibee serves many dishes including fried chicken, burgers and pies.

If you want to try this spot, be prepared to wait for a while!

Jollibee

Price: 💸

Address: 833 Granville St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This fast-food chain is loved by people around the world, and now Vancouverites are included in the fun.

Website

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

