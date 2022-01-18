Trending Tags

These Are Vancouver's Most Popular Drive-Thru Spots & You Might Be Surprised By The Top Ones

Did your favourite one make the list?

Vancouver Staff Writer
Bignai | Dreamstime, Ashley Harris | Narcity

Vancouver's most popular drive-thru restaurants were just ranked, and the top ones might surprise you!

Every city had different drive-thrus that were their go-to spots for casual eats, and Vancouver's top one was pretty basic. If you've seen the lineups around the block — you probably already know, Starbucks is Vancouver's favourite!

Starbucks has been ranked as the number one top favourite for Vancouverites, according to the Confused.com study.

"The average number of searches for a Starbucks drive-thru is 2,400 per month," the study said.

It's not just Vancouver either, Canada as a whole loves Starbucks. "The average number of searches for a Starbucks drive-thru is 33,100 per month," it added.

We really do love our coffee! Real question is — iced or hot?!

Next up on the list was McDonald's!

Whether it be a quick bite on the go or a late-night snack, McDonald's will always be there for you. Also, how can you pass up their great deals!

According to the study, "the average number of searches for a McDonald's has risen 19% showing that Mcdonalds is remaining popular across the city and could soon be on its way to claim first place."

Third place goes to Burger King.

Although it was close to McDonald's, nothing beats a Whopper from Burger King. Even-though Burger King is a Vancouver favourite, "there has been no increase in searches over the last year," the study said.

Looks like Burger King remains an unsteady spot at third place.

Finally — last but not least, Tim Hortons.

Tim's is ranked fourth on the list for a Vancouver drive-thru favourite. Surprisingly Timbiebs did not increase the ranking on this list!

In fact, the iconic chain "is losing popularity across the country," said the study.

As one of the most expensive cities in Canada, it's no shock that our most popular drive-thru spot would reflect the expensive taste!

