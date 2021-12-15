Trending Tags

tim hortons

A Tiny Timbiebs Crumb Is Selling For $100K On Facebook & The Box Isn't Even Included

Well, this has escalated!

A Tiny Timbiebs Crumb Is Selling For $100K On Facebook & The Box Isn't Even Included
Facebook Marketplace

Fans of Justin Bieber may be willing to pay quite a bit for his merch, but it's just gone way too far with this tiny Timbiebs crumb selling for $100,000 on Facebook Marketplace.

The seller is from Langley, B.C., and listed the crumb with the title "*LIMITED* Tim Biebs crumb!"

Timbiebs are the result of the iconic partnership between Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons. Aside from the actual Timbits, the collab also resulted in some cute merch.

The description of the crumb listing said that the box is not even included. It did say though, that this is an "authentic" crumb, and that it would be a perfect Christmas gift for Justin Bieber fans.

So, if you're still scrambling for gift ideas, this might be your chance.

According to Glacier Media, the seller, Blake Simms, said the posting was a joke. Online, there have been listings for everything from merch and Timbiebs boxes to crumbs of the donuts.

Some of the listings are reselling the items at prices that are so unreasonable you can only assume it's a joke.

If you haven't tried Timbiebs yet, can you even say you're a Canadian? If you do get them, remember to save the crumbs.

