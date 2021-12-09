Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
dan levy

Dan Levy Shouted Out This Vancouver Restaurant On A Holiday Gift Guide & For Good Reason

His recommendation might surprise you!

Dan Levy Shouted Out This Vancouver Restaurant On A Holiday Gift Guide & For Good Reason
@instadanjlevy | Instagram

Looks like Dan Levy has a special place in his heart — and stomach — for a particular Vancouver restaurant.

The Schitt's Creek star has recently made a holiday gift guide with Doordash, which lists some curated spots that he loves to go to.

You can scroll through the list on the Doordash app, and check out some of his favourite small businesses, which work to highlight underrepresented entrepreneurs.

His epic list of tasty gifts includes places from L.A., New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and of course Vancouver too!

He chose five special restaurants to shout out in the city actually, and one is a well-known hot spot for plant-based eaters, called Beetbox.

He listed Beetbox's "Beta 5 ‘Eat Your Veggies’ Chocolate Bar" in the gift guide, which is one of the many mouthwatering things on their menu.

The local Vancouver business is Black-owned, and their plant-based chocolate actually has veggies in it, which is a bit surprising.

It might not sound like a super fun stocking stuffer because it's filled with vegetables, but it's good enough for Dan Levy.

His other Vancouver-based gift ideas include:

  • A Box of Bannock, Family Pack Tacos from the Indigenous-owned restaurant Mr. Bannock
  • A Vietnamese Coffee Kit from the Immigrant-owned cafe Cà Phê Vietnamese Coffee House
  • The Lamb Souvlaki Meal from the Afghan-owned restaurant Jamila’s Kitchen
  • BBQ Pulled Jackfruit from the Black-owned restaurant Kula Kitchen

If you want to support local this season, and give people something they will most definitely put to use, food is always a good idea!

From Your Site Articles

The Dyson Airwrap & 19 Other Viral Gifts Every TikTok Fan Wants For The Holidays

Viral makeup, kitchen gadgets, clothes and more!

@dysonhair | Instagram, Aerie, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

We all have that one friend whose favourite way to spend their time is scrolling endlessly on TikTok. They're the person who knows all the latest trending dance and products.

Keep Reading Show less

This Is My Favourite Coffee Shop In Vancouver & It Feels Like You're On The Beach In Hawaii

I hear the beach calling my name! ☀️ 🏝

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Since I just moved to Vancouver in the fall, I have been on a hunt for the best coffee shops around. So much so, that I went to five different ones in one day.

Out of all of them that I have tried so far though, Honolulu Coffee is hands down my favourite to go to on a regular basis.

Keep Reading Show less

Seth Rogen Visits These Places When He's Back Home In Vancouver & He's Not Shy About It

Our friendly neighbourhood celebrity.

Netflix, @sethrogen | Instagram

Seth Rogen is one of those celebrities who doesn't shy away from where he came from. He's Vancouver proud!

If you've read his book, Yearbook, or watched the first episode of Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, it's obvious he stays connected to his Canadian roots.

Keep Reading Show less

These Are The 12 Most Overrated & Underrated Places In BC That I Visited In 2021

The nude beach and Stanley Park. Can you guess which is which?

Morgan Leet | Narcity

I moved to B.C. in 2021 and there are lots of surprises that have come my way.

I came to Vancouver eager to try anything and everything, taking in the many (seriously, so many) recommendations. From food spots and hikes, to tourist attractions and weekend trips — I did them all. Or, as much as I could fit in during my short time here so far.

Keep Reading Show less