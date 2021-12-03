Trending Tags

Jennifer Robertson Compares Her Role As Jocelyn In 'Schitt's Creek' To Her New Netflix Movie

Who else misses Jocelyn Schitt? 💔

@frennifer | Instagram

Vancouver-born actress Jennifer Robertson found fame after playing Jocelyn Schitt in Schitt's Creek and has gone on to star in multiple other hits.

Her latest role is as Lisa in Netflix's new movie, Single All The Way.

This heartwarming Christmas movie is also Netflix's first gay holiday romantic comedy.

Roberston plays the sister of Peter, the main character, and works with the rest of the family to help him find love after one too many awful dates.

Roberston spoke with Narcity in an interview, chatting about growing up in Vancouver and how her part in this new film compares to her past roles on the screen.

She said that this character, Lisa, is “a little more dialled up and a little more intense than Jocelyn,” her character from Schitt's Creek.

“Even though Jocelyn's energy was frenetic, Lisa's much more to the point,” she added.

Jocelyn in Schitt's Creek is married to the iconic mayor of the town, Roland Schitt. The two make a hilarious couple that is super eccentric and weird, but also you can't help but love them.

Where Jocelyn can take a minute to warm up to, Lisa is instantly relatable in the film.

Roberston describes her recent character as the “someone give me a glass of wine,” type.

While we all love (and miss!) Jocelyn Schitt, this new movie will put you in that same uplifted mood that Schitt's Creek always manages to do.

Time to get cozy and dive into the holiday movies!

