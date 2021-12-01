Trending Tags

Jocelyn From 'Schitt's Creek' Loves To Go To These Places When She's Home In Vancouver

She moved back home three years ago! ⛰️

@frennifer | Instagram

You probably know her as Jocelyn in Schitt's Creek, who is the perfect combination of totally ridiculous and lovable. Before that role though, and her part in Ginny & Georgia — yet another hit Jennifer Robertson was growing up in Vancouver.

She moved away from home to pursue her acting dreams, but once she rose to fame she decided to move back to B.C., three years ago.

When she lived away from Vancouver for 20 years, she still always came home to visit, and not just because of family.

And even now, when she's frequently filming in Toronto or L.A., she always comes back to B.C. as her home base.

In an interview with Narcity, she talked about her love for the city and everything she does when she's home.

She grew up in North Burnaby, which she said her mom makes her always specify as "north," but she's not quite sure why.

She now lives in Port Moody though, where she loves to explore the parks near to her home.

"Being so close to nature totally saved us in the pandemic," she said, "When all else fails just go to the woods!"

One of her favourite places to go when she's home is Stanley Park, where she said she bikes along the seawall with her daughter when the weather is nice, which has been pretty rare recently.

Although she has never actually attempted the famous Grouse Grind, she said: "I promise when I return in April from shooting I will do the Grouse Grind!”

Putting that in writing so we can make sure she actually does it. After all, it's kind of a Vancouver rite of passage!

Another place that she always goes to is Nanaimo, where she visits her mom. Just a ferry ride away from Vancouver, she loves to go and explore the island.

Her love for the beautiful nature in B.C. was clear throughout the interview and on Instagram when she said that "walking around @thebutchartgardens listening to @sufjan can lead to quiet/embarrassing crying as you take in such beauty."

Safe to say that The Butchart Gardens is one of the spots she explores when she goes to the island.

Since she is always around at Christmas time, she makes sure to stop at the Christmas Train in Stanley Park. She already has her ticket booked this year and raved about how fun it is.

"I’ll be on that Christmas Train!," she said.

Robertson's return home is just further proof that nothing beats B.C. cities — even L.A. and Toronto.

