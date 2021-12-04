Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

Jocelyn From 'Schitt's Creek' Trolls Her Hometown Of Vancouver & It's So True

"I'm all suited up Lululemon"

Jocelyn From 'Schitt's Creek' Trolls Her Hometown Of Vancouver & It's So True
@frennifer | Instagram

Jennifer Robertson, known for her roles in Schitt's Creek and Ginny & Georgia, is hilarious on and off-screen — especially when she's making fun of her hometown of Vancouver.

The actress met with Narcity for an interview, and talked about her time growing up in Vancouver, and why she moved back three years ago.

She said that she appreciates the amazing nature in B.C. more than anything, and the ability to go and escape it all in the woods.

She reflected on her childhood in North Burnaby, going to Tapanga Cafe (which is sadly closed now), and her love for Downtown Vancouver.

Although she had lots of kind words for the province, she had to troll her home just a little bit.

It seems like it might be a theme with famous Vancouverites since Ryan Reynolds also poked some fun at the city.

After living in Toronto and L.A. for around 20 years in order to pursue her acting career, she returned home to the West Coast of Canada and forgot how distinct of a place it really is.

She laughed as she said that she thought people could tell she lived somewhere else for a while, just by her clothes.

"I didn't have the right coat and pants," she said, "and now I'm all suited up Lululemon and my coat is made of like 50 recycled plastic bottles!"

Her description couldn't be more on point — the classic Vancouver uniform.

She said that now she's adjusted to being home — in the hyper eco-friendly, lulu-sporting area — and she is "all West Coast!"

From Your Site Articles

This Is How Much Some Canadians Are Spending On Christmas Gifts & It's Gone Way Up

The holidays are here! 💸🎁

Jackbluee | Dreamstime, Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime

It's the most wonderful, and expensive, time of the year! People in B.C. are getting ready to start their holiday spending, and on average it means forking over a pretty huge amount — $1,091 to be exact.

According to Coast Capital, who polled B.C. residents, spending is expected to return to some pre-pandemic levels — which might be the only "return to normalcy" that I'm not looking forward to.

Keep Reading Show less

Netflix's First Gay Rom-Com Is Out & It Has Jocelyn From 'Schitt's Creek' In It

Get out your holiday movie list! 🎄

@frennifer | Instagram, @netflixca | Instagram

Jennifer Robertson, who plays the role of Jocelyn in the legendary show Schitt's Creek, is now in the new Netflix Christmas movie, called Single All The Way.

The Christmas movie is classically cute, telling the story of Peter, a perpetually single man living in L.A., who goes home for Christmas with his best friend and roommate.

Keep Reading Show less

Jennifer Robertson Compares Her Role As Jocelyn In 'Schitt's Creek' To Her New Netflix Movie

Who else misses Jocelyn Schitt? 💔

@frennifer | Instagram

Vancouver-born actress Jennifer Robertson found fame after playing Jocelyn Schitt in Schitt's Creek and has gone on to star in multiple other hits.

Her latest role is as Lisa in Netflix's new movie, Single All The Way.

Keep Reading Show less

How To Book Your COVID-19 Booster Dose In BC As New Advice Tells More People To Get It

Follow these steps.

Nktwentythree | Dreamstime

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has recommended a booster dose of COVID-19 for people over the age of 50.

In October, B.C. said people would start receiving their COVID-19 booster dose appointments but on December 3, NACI's latest guidance is that more people should get their booster dose as protection against the Omicron variant.

Keep Reading Show less