A Vancouver Casting Call Will Pay You $36/hr Just To Make Out With Your Partner On Screen

If you don't have a partner, you can make out with a friend, too! 👨❤️💋👨

A Vancouver Casting Call Will Pay You $36/hr Just To Make Out With Your Partner On Screen
Raluca Tudor | Dreamstime

A casting call in Vancouver, B.C. is searching for couples who can make out with each other and will pay them $36.75 an hour to do it.

At first glance, that may sound a little bit creepy, but it's actually for a CBC production that is filming in Burnaby on December 10.

The casting call, posted on the VANCOUVER BC CASTING NOTICES Facebook page, said that the production is filming scenes that are set in a 1970s era "gay leather bar."

The actors who are cast in it are going to be playing gay men in the '70s and will be "possibly in various states of undress" and dancing.

The casting call said that the production is looking for couples around the age range of 21 to 45. If that's you, it might be time to go and convince your partner to shine on the big screen with you. Who knows, you might be the next Ryan Reynolds?

If you don't have a partner, it also said that you can make out with a friend, too. So if you have a really good friend, you could also make some money together.

The casting call said that everyone needs to be vaccinated to perform in the production and has to take a COVID-19 test before working.

You are also required to wear a mask the entire time, except when filming (got to make out somehow I guess).

To get the gig, email a recent photo of yourself, along with your name and contact information, to jamesforsythcasting@icloud.com.

