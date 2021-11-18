Trending Tags

Netflix's 'Love Hard' Was Filmed At These Locations In BC & They Are Super Christmassy

If you've been, you'll recognize them!

Netflix | Youtube

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas movies, everywhere you go, and this year's Netflix special Love Hard is already trending.

The romcom is about L.A. girl Natalie Bauer (Nina Dobrov) who is unlucky in love and falls for rugged East Coast guy Tag (Darren Barnet) on a dating app.

She surprises him with a visit over the holidays but when she meets him, she realizes she has been catfished — by his childhood buddy Josh Lin (Jimmy O. Yang).

But did you know that many of the filming locations are from the Metro Vancouver area? Here are some of the places to look out for.

Water Street Cafe

Bettina Strauss | Netflix

When Natalie and Tag finally go on a date, they head to a swanky-looking restaurant, which is in fact Water St. Cafe in downtown Vancouver.

There are also other restaurant shots filmed at the Italian restaurant Per Se Social Corner, on Homer Street in Vancouver.

Address: 300 Water St., Vancouver, B.C.

Billy Miner Ale House

Love Hard | Netflix

Natalie goes to a bar with Josh (and spoiler alert, it's where she meets Tag) but the outside shots are from Billy Miner Ale House in Maple Ridge.

Address: 22355 River Rd., Maple Ridge, B.C.

Whistler Sliding Centre

Love Hard | Netflix

The pair go on a date and, because Tag is into his outdoor sports, they end up at Whistler Sliding Centre for a spot of adrenaline-fuelled activities.

While the actual bobsleigh shots are filmed from a studio, the outdoor shots are from Whistler.

Address: 4910 Glacier Ln., Whistler, B.C.

Boundary Bay Airport

Love Hard | Netflix

When there are any shots from the airport, these were filmed at Boundary Bay Airport, which is south of Richmond, in Delta.

Address: 7800 Alpha Way, Delta, B.C.

Stanley Park

Bettina Strauss | Netflix

When Natalie can't wait to tell her best friend about this new guy she matched with on her dating app, the pair are strolling through Vancouver's very own Stanley Park.

Address: Vancouver, B.C.

New Westminster

Love Hard | Netflix

The house where Natalie gets to meet her new date and ends up disappointed that it's not rugged East Coast boy Tag is near Vancouver.

The house is in New Westminster's historic Queens Park neighbourhood but we're not going to put the exact address as it's a private home so you shouldn't trespass or bother the residents.

Nations Creations

Bettina Strauss | Netflix

All Things Outdoors, which is home to Josh's father Bob's store, is actually Nations Creations in Agassiz.

Address: 6958 Pioneer Ave., Agassiz, B.C.

The Hive Heights

Bettina Strauss | Netflix

Having recently changed its name from Cliffhangers, The Hive Heights is the base for most of the rock climbing shots you see in the movie.

Address: 670 Industrial Ave., Vancouver, B.C.

10 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Film Locations That Are Actually In Alberta

You might recognize them!

Ghostbusters | YouTube

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is coming to movie screens on November 19 and there are a ton of filming locations across Alberta to look out for.

Paul Rudd, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon star in the latest Ghostbusters movie, along with Bill Murray, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver who are returning as their original characters.

BC Premier Says People 'Don't Need 48 Eggs' After Reports Of Panic Buying Groceries & Gas

"What you need, your neighbours need as well."

dennizn | Dreamstime, madvideos | Dreamstime

Empty shelves in grocery stores and huge lineups for gas are just some of the additional problems facing B.C. right now after its flooding disaster.

On Wednesday, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced that the province would be entering a state of emergency with immediate effect.

This City In BC Is Unrecognizable As Widespread Flooding Turns Highway 1 Into A River

There is actually a major highway under all that water.

@ministryoftranbc | Instagram, Google Maps

New pictures emerging from Abbotsford show how some areas of B.C. have been totally transformed by the recent flooding.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Transportation in B.C. posted a photo of Highway 1 through Abbotsford.

Some Of BC's Busiest Highways Just Got Totally Washed Away By Mudslides (PHOTOS)

Images of the highways show extensive damage.

TranBC | Twitter, Matt Steberl | Facebook

Some of B.C.'s busiest highways have suffered substantial damage during the heavy rain and mudslides the province saw over the past 48 hours.

Between 80 and 100 vehicles were trapped between two mudslides on Highway 7 near Agassiz. Search and rescue teams were helping people in the vehicles through Monday with air support.

