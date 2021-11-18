Netflix's 'Love Hard' Was Filmed At These Locations In BC & They Are Super Christmassy
If you've been, you'll recognize them!
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas movies, everywhere you go, and this year's Netflix special Love Hard is already trending.
The romcom is about L.A. girl Natalie Bauer (Nina Dobrov) who is unlucky in love and falls for rugged East Coast guy Tag (Darren Barnet) on a dating app.
She surprises him with a visit over the holidays but when she meets him, she realizes she has been catfished — by his childhood buddy Josh Lin (Jimmy O. Yang).
But did you know that many of the filming locations are from the Metro Vancouver area? Here are some of the places to look out for.
Water Street Cafe
When Natalie and Tag finally go on a date, they head to a swanky-looking restaurant, which is in fact Water St. Cafe in downtown Vancouver.
There are also other restaurant shots filmed at the Italian restaurant Per Se Social Corner, on Homer Street in Vancouver.
Address: 300 Water St., Vancouver, B.C.
Billy Miner Ale House
Natalie goes to a bar with Josh (and spoiler alert, it's where she meets Tag) but the outside shots are from Billy Miner Ale House in Maple Ridge.
Address: 22355 River Rd., Maple Ridge, B.C.
Whistler Sliding Centre
The pair go on a date and, because Tag is into his outdoor sports, they end up at Whistler Sliding Centre for a spot of adrenaline-fuelled activities.
While the actual bobsleigh shots are filmed from a studio, the outdoor shots are from Whistler.
Address: 4910 Glacier Ln., Whistler, B.C.
Boundary Bay Airport
When there are any shots from the airport, these were filmed at Boundary Bay Airport, which is south of Richmond, in Delta.
Address: 7800 Alpha Way, Delta, B.C.
Stanley Park
When Natalie can't wait to tell her best friend about this new guy she matched with on her dating app, the pair are strolling through Vancouver's very own Stanley Park.
Address: Vancouver, B.C.
New Westminster
The house where Natalie gets to meet her new date and ends up disappointed that it's not rugged East Coast boy Tag is near Vancouver.
The house is in New Westminster's historic Queens Park neighbourhood but we're not going to put the exact address as it's a private home so you shouldn't trespass or bother the residents.
Nations Creations
All Things Outdoors, which is home to Josh's father Bob's store, is actually Nations Creations in Agassiz.
Address: 6958 Pioneer Ave., Agassiz, B.C.
The Hive Heights
Having recently changed its name from Cliffhangers, The Hive Heights is the base for most of the rock climbing shots you see in the movie.
Address: 670 Industrial Ave., Vancouver, B.C.