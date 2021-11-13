8 Christmas Movies On Netflix Perfect For Watching With A Giant Mug Of Hot Chocolate
It's the most magical time of the year! 🎅
It is time to get cozy. Here are eight Christmas movies on Netflix you'll want to watch while drinking a giant mug of hot chocolate.
As the temperature starts to drop, there is no better way to spend a relaxing evening than watching a cheesy or hilarious film that will put you in the holiday spirit.
This winter, there are so many new films you'll want to see ASAP, like Love Hard and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star.
Love Hard
Rating: 6.4/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Starring Nina Dobrev, the romantic comedy is about a single journalist who is catfished over the holidays.
Single All The Way
Rating: N/A
Why You Need To Watch It: The holiday film is about Peter, who is tired of his family judging him for being single, so he pretends to date his friend. The film will be available on December 2.
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star
Rating: N/A
Why You Need To Watch It: Fans of the first two movies should mark their calendars as the third film is available on November 18. In The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star, Vanessa Hudgens continues being Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy and Fiona.
A Castle For Christmas
Rating: N/A
Why You Need To Watch It: This holiday movie will help satisfy your wanderlust, as it is about Sophie (Brooke Shields) who flys to Scotland to buy a castle. You'll be able to stream it from November 26.
A California Christmas: City Lights
Rating: N/A
Why You Need To Watch It: Picking up one year after A California Christmas, the movie continues the story of Callie and Joseph as they run their farm and winey. The romantic film is available on December 16.
A Boy Called Christmas
Rating: N/A
Why You Need To Watch It: Available on November 24, A Boy Called Christmas is about Nikolas, who searches for a village of elves with his reindeer Blitzen.
Christmas Inheritance
Rating: 5.7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: This romantic movie stars Eliza Taylor from The 100. It is about an heiress who gets only $100 to travel to a town to deliver a letter from her father.
The Knight Before Christmas
Rating: 5.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: It is another Vanessa Hudgens movie sure to make you laugh. It is about a knight who magically time travels to the present day.