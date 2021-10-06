Trending Tags

Netflix Canada Just Announced Their New Holiday Movies & Here's What You Can Watch

You can finally see The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star! 🎄

This winter, Netflix Canada is spoiling viewers with 28 new holiday movies and series.

From November 1, you can look forward to tons of new content perfect for binging indoors on a snowy evening.

After a long wait, you can finally watch Vanessa Hudgens play multiple characters in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star, which will be available on November 18.

Two other flicks you won't want to miss are Single All the Way and Love Hard, starring Nina Dobrev.

Plus, you can sip your hot cocoa and watch festive series like Blown Away: Christmas starring Bobby Berk.

Here is everything you'll want to watch on Netflix over the holidays:

  • November 1 - The Claus Family
  • November 5 - Love Hard
  • November 17 - Christmas Flow
  • November 18 - The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star
  • November 19 - Blown Away: Christmas
  • November 23 - Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast
  • November 24 - A Boy Called Christmas
  • November 24 - Robin Robin
  • November 26 - A Castle For Christmas
  • November 26 - School Of Chocolate
  • November 28 - Elves
  • November 30 - Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
  • December 2 - Single All The Way
  • December 3 - Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
  • December 6 - David And The Elves
  • December 14 - StarBeam: Beaming In The New Year
  • December 16 - A California Christmas: City Lights
  • December 22 - Grumpy Christmas
  • December 24 - 1000 Miles From Christmas
  • Coming in December - A Naija Christmas
  • Coming in December - How To Ruin Christmas: Season 2
