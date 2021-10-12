Trending Tags

Canada's Holiday Train Has Been Cancelled Yet Again & Here's What Will Happen Instead

It supports a seriously good cause. 🎄

Canada's Holiday Train Has Been Cancelled Yet Again & Here's What Will Happen Instead
Canadian Pacific, Canadian Pacific

For the second year in a row, Canadian Pacific (CP) is cancelling in-person festivities aboard their seriously Christmas-y Holiday Train that usually lights up at stops across the country.

According to a press release on October 8, this year in place of the magical ride you can once again watch a virtual benefit concert from the comfort of your own home, while the company donates to local food banks.

"Since its inception in 1999, the CP Holiday Train has raised $19.4 million and collected 4.9 million pounds of food for community food banks along CP's network," read the release. "CP will again donate to all food banks that would ordinarily benefit from a Holiday Train stop, including those that typically receive the train in alternating years."

While it may not be the most fun way to celebrate the season of giving, finding a safe way to do good for local communities is the most important thing.

"The spirit of the Holiday Train is about giving generously and inspiring those around us to give as well," said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we are disappointed we again cannot bring the Holiday Train to communities, we are honored to run a virtual program and continue to support communities and food banks across our network as they work to address food insecurity in North America."

