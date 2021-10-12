Canada's Holiday Train Has Been Cancelled Yet Again & Here's What Will Happen Instead

What are you waiting for?!
Banff
Address: Banff, Banff National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Arguably one of the world's most romantic places to spend the festive season, Banff's quaint main street is a winter wonderland like no other. It offers restaurants, hotels and shops, as well as magical views of the surrounding snow-capped mountains.
Whether you spend the season stargazing under winter skies at the Banff gondola or soaking in the region's iconic hot springs, enjoying the holidays here is one for the bucket list.
Website
Quebec City
Address: Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you want to get lost in a Hallmark movie this season, Quebec City has got you covered. You'll feel like you're exploring Europe during the holidays as you venture down the cobblestone streets, spot the historic architecture and soak up the French-Canadian culture.
The nativity scenes, merry markets, skating opportunities and twinkling lights are the cherry on top of this Christmas cake.
Website
Whistler
Address: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: A festive heaven, Whistler has world-renowned slopes, snowy mountain vistas, endless activities, as well as a charming ski village with adorable stores and tasty eats.
You'll also find ice skating, horse-drawn sleigh rides, live entertainment and luxurious spas. If you're looking for a sparkling slice of snowy paradise, look no further than this.
Website
Halifax
Address: Halifax, NS
Why You Need To Go: If spending the festive season in Halifax isn't already on your to-do list, add it ASAP! The Nova Scotia capital knows exactly how to celebrate the winter season and you can expect snow, Christmas markets and a holiday light trail, as well as a whole festival dedicated to evergreen trees. What's not to love, eh?
Website
Churchill
Address: Churchill, MB
Why You Need To Go: A home to winter wildlife of all kinds, Churchill is the place to be for animal lovers at Christmas. Known as the polar bear capital of the world, this snowy paradise is where foxes, moose, snowy owls, lynx and caribou, among others, spend the season.
If that wasn't enough, you might also be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the extraordinary northern lights. While the clear, dark skies of February and March are the best times to spot them, witnessing the aurora borealis at Christmas would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Website
Dawson City
Address: Dawson City, Yukon
Why You Need To Go: While winter is cold and dark in Yukon, there is no shortage of light, laughter and fun at Christmas in Canada's subarctic. Locals celebrate the season by holding a festive boat parade known as "flotilla," where the community parade their river boats through the town, dressed up with sparkling lights and holiday decorations.
If you're feeling lucky, you may also get a glimpse of the northern lights, too. Could it be more magical?
Website
Ottawa
Address: Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Canada's capital knows how to celebrate the winter season. Most years, the festivities kick off with the illumination ceremony for Christmas Lights Across Canada, which is a light display that brings a wave of holiday cheer to the iconic Parliament Buildings.
Between early December and early January, you'll be able to hear carolling and fireworks and spot light shows and giant Christmas trees. If it's cold enough, you'll be able to skate along the gorgeous Rideau Canal – the largest naturally frozen skating rink in the world.
Website
Mont Tremblant
Address: Mont Tremblant, QC
Why You Need To Go: Does anything feel more festive than sipping a cup of hot chocolate beside a giant fireplace in a cozy ski village? If that sounds good to you, Tremblant has your name all over it.
Widely regarded as the best place in Eastern Canada to snowboard and ski, this spot is perfect for anybody looking for a bit of an adventure during the holidays. Better yet, the nearby Nordic spa will make sure you don't miss out on any relaxation time, either.
Website
Edmonton
Address: Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: Three words - Candy Cane Lane. Christmas spirit comes alive in Edmonton's West End every December as locals come together to raise money for good causes by decorating their homes with all things twinkly and cozy, including glowing candy canes.
There's a rainbow-lit ice skating path too, which is absolutely as magical as it sounds. Hundreds of thousands flock here each year to marvel at the scenes and it's not hard to see why.
Website
Lake Louise
Address: Lake Louise, AB
Why You Need To Go: Lake Louise is impressive whatever time of year you visit, but there's a certain wonder that can be found here during the coldest months of the year.
When it's chilly enough, it's possible to skate along one of the most magnificent natural rinks in the whole world and it's the epitome of Christmas in Canada.
Website
Montreal
Address: Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Often referred to as Paris without the jet lag, Montreal will make you feel like you're partying in Europe this season.
With bustling public markets on cobblestone streets, delicious food around every corner and the French language adding to that European feel, this is a festive paradise unlike any other.
What a place to call home, eh?
Website
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.