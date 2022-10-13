This Magical Holiday Train Is Returning To Canada With Christmas Events All Over The Country
There will be 168 free live shows all over Canada!
A magical Christmas tradition is back in Canada! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning with live events across the country after previously being cancelled for two years amid the pandemic.
The train will be returning to the rails this year in a cross-continent tour to help raise money and food for local communities along the CP network.
The holiday train was cancelled in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years due to COVID-19. Instead, concerts were held virtually and CP donated to food banks in communities along its route.
CP was hoping the train would make a comeback in 2021, but last year concerts were once again held virtually.
Now, the train is finally making its return, with its 2022 tour set to launch on November 23.
The CP Holiday Train.Canadian Pacific
The CP Holiday Train has two programs making stops across Canada and the U.S. At each stop, locals will be able to gather and see the illuminated train and enjoy a concert of holiday-themed songs, with tons of Canadian artists in the lineup.
The events are free to attend, but CP asks that attendees who are able to bring a food or monetary donation to the site, where local food banks will be accepting them.
Each Holiday Train is around 1,000 feet long, with 14 rail cars decked out with holiday designs and lights.
Where does the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train go?
Canadian Pacific has two Holiday Trains — a Canadian train that travels throughout Canada, and a U.S. train that moves between both countries.
The Canadian train will be travelling across the country, from Montreal to Vancouver, with stops in Toronto, Thunder Bay, Winnipeg, Regina, Calgary and Edmonton, as well as many more. You can use the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train tracker to find the event closest to you.
The Canadian train leaves from Montreal on November 27.
Alberta singer Tenille Townes and Toronto-based songwriter Aysanabee will be performing free concerts for the Montreal to Calgary leg of the tour, while Mackenzie Porter and Virginia To Vegas will finish the tour departing from Calgary and ending in Vancouver.
The U.S. train will depart from Montreal on November 22, making its way through Quebec's Eastern Townships.
Quebec singer Brittany Kennell and Winnipeg singer-songwriter Don Amero will perform in Quebec, with Calgary singer Lindsey Ell and trio Texas Hill performing for communities in southern Ontario and as the train makes its way to Chicago and Kansas City.
Finally, Newfoundland singer-songwriter Alan Doyle and Ottawa native Kelly Prescott will perform in Iowa and finish the train’s journey back to Canada. The final show will be in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, on December 18.
CP Holiday Train 2022
Price: Free
When: Tour launching on November 23
Location: Multiple locations in Canada
Why You Need To Go: This magical Christmas tradition is back in Canada after a two-year hiatus with themed concerts by tons of Canadian artists.