Canada's Famous Holiday Train Is Returning To BC & Here's Where It'll Stop Near You
Don't miss out on seeing this magical train! 🚂🎄
The Canadian Pacific Christmas train is going to be making its rounds yet again this year, bringing festive cheer one stop at a time.
The CP holiday train 2023 is starting its annual tour of live events on November 20 and will be ending its journey with stops in B.C. The brightly decorated locomotive will roll through B.C. stopping at small towns and cities along the way to put on shows.
Canadian celebrities like Tyler Shaw will be putting on free shows at the stops, and guests are encouraged to bring a donation to the local food bank when attending.
If you're in British Columbia and want to get in the holiday spirit and help out a good cause, take notes of the Canadian Pacific Christmas train 2023 dates.
Although the train isn't stopping right in Vancouver, people in the city can make the trip out to Port Moody or other spots around the province to see the show.
Here are the B.C. stops that the Canadian route of the CP holiday train is making in 2023:
- December 12 at 5 p.m. in Fernie, B.C.
- December 12 at 6:45 p.m. in Jaffray, B.C.
- December 12 at 9 p.m. in Crankbrook, B.C.
- December 13 at 10 a.m. in Creston, B.C.
- December 13 at 4:45 p.m. in Castlegar, B.C.
- December 13 at 7 p.m. in Nelson, B.C.
- December 14 at 6 p.m. in Radium, B.C.
- December 14 at 9:15 p.m. in Golden, B.C.
- December 15 at 2:45 p.m. in Revelstoke, B.C.
- December 15 at 5:15 p.m. in Sicamous, B.C.
- December 15 at 6:45 p.m. in Canoe, B.C.
- December 15 at 8 p.m. in Salmon Arm, B.C.
- December 15 at 9:30 p.m. in Notch Hill, B.C.
- December 16 at 2:45 p.m. in Chase, B.C.
- December 16 at 5 p.m. in Kamloops, B.C.
- December 16 at 7:05 p.m. in Savona, B.C.
- December 16 at 8:45 p.m. in Ashcroft, B.C.
- December 17 at 11:30 a.m. in Lytton, B.C.
- December 17 at 5:45 p.m. in Agassiz, B.C.
- December 17 at 4:45 p.m. in Castlegar, B.C.
- December 17 at 8 p.m. in Maple Ridge (Haney), B.C.
- December 17 at 9:05 p.m. in Pitt Meadows, B.C.
- December 18 at 5:45 p.m. in Port Moody, B.C.
- December 18 at 7:15 p.m. in Port Coquitlam, B.C.
The stops are short, so make sure to get there right on time if you want to see the show! For more details on exact event locations, you can visit the CPKC holiday train Canada schedule online.