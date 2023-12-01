10 Enchanting Christmas Events In Victoria & You Can Celebrate The Holidays All Of December
It's the most wonderful time of the year! 🎄
The Christmas season has arrived in Victoria, B.C. and there are so many wonderful holiday events that you can go to throughout December.
From stunning light displays around the city to Christmas markets and free events, there is a lot you and your loved ones can do together to get into the holiday spirit.
The Christmas events have already kicked off in the city and many more are just around the corner so make sure you take note of when things are happening in Victoria so you don't miss out.
The Butchart Gardens
Address: 800 Benvenuto Ave, Brentwood Bay
Price: $35 for anyone over 18
Why You Need To Go: The Butchart Gardens transforms into a stunning winter wonderland during the holidays.
On December 1 at 5 p.m. thousands of lights will be switched on in the gardens to mark the beginning of the magical season.
The website notes that the Christmas season is a busy one so make sure to get your tickets online before heading to the Butchart Gardens for a visit.
The light display will continue until January 6, 2024.
Lights of Wonder
Address: 1 Centennial Square, Victoria
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: Centennial Square in downtown Victoria will be transformed into a beautiful free holiday display with interactive light tunnels, light exhibits and a 40-foot tree.
There will also be entertainment and activities happening in the square on Friday and Saturday nights from December 1 until December 21.
The free outdoor light display will run from December 1 until December 31.
Christmas Fair
Address: James Bay Community Centre - 140 Oswego Street, Victoria
Price: $3 and free for children under 12
Why You Need To Go: The annual Dickens Fair is back in Victoria for its 42nd year on December 2.
According to the James Bay Market website, it's one of Victoria's oldest winter craft fairs so it's definitely worth checking out.
Over 50 local artisans will be selling their beautiful homemade products including jewelry, knitted items, candles, baked goods and more.
The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bilston Creek Farm Yuletide Market Series
Address: 4185 Metchosin Rd, Victoria
Price: $5 and free for anyone under 16
Why You Need To Go: Over 90 local businesses are bringing their beautiful items to Bilston Creek Farm as part of the farm's 2023 Yuletide Market Series.
The Christmas craft markets kicked off in November and will continue to run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until December 21.
The lavender farm is a stunning property that you can walk around and enjoy with some food and hot drinks.
Festive afternoon tea and cocktails at the Fairmont Empress
Address: 721 Government St, Victoria
Price: Depends on what you order
Why You Need To Go: The Fairmont Empress is an iconic hotel in Victoria and it has stunning holiday displays all throughout its interior during December.
Aside from checking out all the beautiful Christmas trees, you can also enjoy some festive afternoon tea or a festive cocktail.
Festival of Trees
Address: 1150 Douglas St, Victoria
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: The Festival of Trees is back for another year inside Victoria's Bay Centre.
You can walk around the mall as you do your Christmas shopping and check out over 70 trees that have been decorated in support of the BC Children's Hospital.
The trees will be on display inside the mall until January 3, 2024.
Christmas events at Craigdarroch Castle
Address: 1050 Joan Crescent, Victoria
Price: $20.60 for an adult ticket (self-guided tour)
Why You Need To Go: Starting on December 1, visitors to Craigdarroch Castle will get a glimpse of authentic Victoria toys and traditions, which is included in the self-guided tour.
The National Historic site also has Christmas events going on, including a festive Celtic feast on December 31 at 1 p.m.
You can also purchase tickets to go see the 10th anniversary show of Jason Stevens' "A Christmas Carol."
Gingerbread Showcase
Address: 463 Belleville St., Victoria
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: Habitat for Humanity Victoria's 15th Annual Gingerbread Showcase is back and this year it's being held at the Hotel Grand Pacific in downtown Victoria.
Professional and amateur bakers come together for the event to create 100% edible gingerbread displays.
People who come to check out the showcase are asked to donate and vote on their favourite display, which will win the People's Choice Award.
All donations will go towards Habitat for Humanity Victoria's Build Fund to help local families in need.
The event runs until January 4, 2024. You can also vote and donate online.
Ukrainian Shumka Dancers in The Nutcracker
Address: Royal Theatre,805 Broughton St, Victoria
Price: Tickets start at $49.75
Why You Need To Go: Celebrate the holidays by going to see Shumka's Nutcracker, which has been dubbed "Canada's Ukrainian Nutcracker."
The show is a folk ballet based on the timeless Christmas classic, according to the description on the Royal & McPherson website.
It features over 80 Shumka dancers, local youth from the Veselka Ukrainian Dance Association, the Clara's Dream Choic and special guest artists.
The Victoria Symphony will also perform "specially added compositions" during the show.
Breakfast with Santa
Address: 1175 Beach Dr, Victoria
Price: $99 for adults, $59 for children between four and 12
Why You Need To Go: If you're hoping to see Santa Claus this holiday season, you can have brunch with Old Saint Nick himself.
The Oak Bay Beach Hotel is hosting a Breakfast with Santa event on December 3, 10 and 23.
Guests will get a buffet brunch and will then get to decorate Christmas cookies and enjoy a visit from Santa.
You'll also get to take photos with Santa during the event.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.