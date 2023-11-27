These Concerts Are Coming To Vancouver In December & You Can Celebrate Christmas With A Show
Kick off the holiday season with a fun night out!
It's almost the most wonderful time of year and so many exciting shows and Christmas events are coming to Vancouver in December.
Artists like Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are bringing their tour to B.C. as are Canadian musicians MacKenzie Porter and electronic duo The Funk Hunters.
Aside from concerts, there will also be several Christmas-inspired events happening in the B.C. city including a ballet performance of The Nutcracker and a Taylor Swift-themed holiday dance party.
Here are 10 concerts and events coming to Vancouver in December.
MacKenzie Porter
Canadian country singer MacKenzie Porter is on her first headline tour as a solo artist and she'll be finishing it off in Vancouver on December 6.
Porter, who hails from Medicine Hat, Alberta, will be performing at the Hollywood Theatre at 7 p.m.
In an interview with CTV News Winnipeg, the "Bet You Break My Heart" singer said she will be singing new songs that will be featured on her album coming out in 2024.
"They’ll be the first to hear these new songs,” Porter said about her tour. "We're so excited. Like, I've never been more excited for my music in my life."
Tickets for the Vancouver show are $36.11 and the venue does have an age limit of 19 years and up.
Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin & Pitbull
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin are bringing their Trilogy Tour to Vancouver for two nights in December.
The musicians will be at Rogers Arena on December 10 and 11.
The singers recently announced they are extending their tour into 2024 and will be making stops in Montreal and Toronto.
During an interview with TODAY, Iglesias confirmed he will also be releasing his final album in 2024.
"It’s actually coming out in February," he told TODAY.
"It’s completely finished. What I want to do is shoot one or two videos right before the second leg on the tour and launch it."
Tickets for The Trilogy Tour on Ticketmaster start at around $316, but there are resale tickets available closer to $214.
Goh Ballet's The Nutcracker
Get into the Christmas spirit with Goh Ballet's The Nutcracker.
There will be five shows happening at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from December 14 to December 17.
The Nutrcracker follows Clara who goes on a "magical journey through the Land of Snow, across the Lemonade Sea, to the Kingdom of Sweets" where she meets the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Clara's Nutcracker soldier then has to battle the evil Mouse King and his army in the classic holiday show.
Tickets through Ticketmaster start at around $111.
James Kennedy
Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy will be performing at Vancouver's Celebrities Nightclub in December.
The DJ will be bringing his set to the B.C. venue on December 20.
Unfortunately, it looks like tickets to the event are sold out, but maybe you'll spot the TV personality before or after his show or while he's out sightseeing the city.
Zakk Sabbath
Zakk Sabbath, which is a Black Sabbath cover band, will be heading to B.C. in December.
The band will be at the Commodore Ballroom on December 20 at 6 p.m.
General admission tickets start at $105.91 on Ticketmaster.
The Funk Hunters
Canadian electronic duo The Funk Hunters will help get you into the holiday spirit with their show Funk the Halls.
The artists will be travelling all over British Columbia for their shows including Vancouver, Victoria and Cumberland.
The Funk Hunters will be at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom for two nights on December 22 and 23 and tickets start at $132.
The show will also features a host of special guests including Canadian DJ Felix Cartal and dance/electronic musician Maddy O'Neal.
Swiftmas: Taylor Swift Dance Party
Calling all Swifties!
Unfortunately, Taylor Swift won't be coming to Vancouver until 2024, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate Christmas with her music this year.
A "Swiftmas" party will be held at Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre on December 22 with DJ Flipout from Virgin Radio.
Early bird tickets are selling for $10.43 and will go up $20.72 the later you buy them.
You have to be at least 19 years old to attend.
Luci
EDM artist Luci is bringing her Best of Both Worlds Tour to Vancouver's Celebrities Nightclub on December 29.
Tickets are between $29.85 and $35.14 and you do have to be at least 19 years old to attend, due to an age restriction at the venue.
This is Luci's only Canadian stop on her tour so if you're hoping to see her live then grab some tickets before they sell out!
Steel Panther
Steel Panther, which is an American comedic glam metal band, is bringing their world tour Steel Panther: Let's Get Toasted to British Columbia.
The band has been performing for years and recently took their music to a new stage when they appeared on the hit show America's Got Talent.
In an interview with the Regina-Leader Post, the band says anyone can enjoy their show even if they're not into the metal genre.
"No matter what you’ve heard, you will have a good time. Even if you hate heavy metal, you can enjoy Steel Panther," lead singer Michael Starr told the outlet.
Steel Panther will be performing at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on December 29. Tickets start at $65.75.
Jinkx & DeLa
RuPaul's Drag Race stars Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme have been on tour for their 2023 Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show with stops in Europe, the U.S. and Canada.
Jinkx and DeLa will be ending their show with a final stop in Vancouver at the Orpheum Theatre on December 30.
The show is filled with "whip-smart comedy, brand new songs and annual favourites," according to its website, so you don't want to miss it!
Tickets for the holiday show start at around $86.25.
Aside from concerts, there are other festive activities happening in Vancouver in December.
The 2023 Vancouver Christmas Market runs from November 16 until December 24 so you have plenty of time to head over there and try some mulled wine, and sweet treats and check out all of the handcrafted goods.
