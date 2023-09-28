These 9 Big-Name Celebrities Have Lived In Vancouver & Some Of Them Still Do (PHOTOS)
Many celebrities love to admire Vancouver for its beauty while they're filming in B.C., but there are also many big-name stars who call the West Coast city home.
Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds was born and raised in Metro Vancouver and Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things recently graduated high school there.
While some celebs have now moved out of the province and only come for visits, others have stayed put.
Here are nine big-name celebrities who have lived or continue to live in Metro Vancouver.
Finn Wolfhard
Even thoughStrangers Things actor Finn Wolfhard may no longer live in Vancouver full-time, it is where he spent his childhood.
In a February 2023 interview with GQ, the 20-year-old Canadian actor revealed he was living with some friends in a rented house in Los Angeles, but he still considers Vancouver as his "homebase."
The Ghostbusters actor, who recently spent time in Toronto during TIFF, graduated from St. Patrick Regional Secondary School during the pandemic in 2020.
In an Instagram post, Wolfhard thanked "all the teachers who taught [him] in Vancouver." He also praised the school in a Facebook post saying, "it was the best school experience anyone could ask for."
Cole Sprouse
Riverdale star Cole Sprouse lived in a Vancouver hotel while he was filming the CW show in the Canadian city.
In a 2022 video interview with Vogue, Spouse showed off his living quarters in the Chairman's Suite at the Fairmont Pacific Rim. The suite is stunning and meant Sprouse woke up with some pretty epic views of the North Shore mountains every morning.
In the interview, Sprouse shared just how much he loved being in Vancouver.
"When the sun is out, it is the most beautiful city on earth, truly," he said in the clip.
Riverdale came to an end after seven seasons in the summer of 2023 and the cast shared emotional messages online as they said goodbye to the city they lived in for years.
Anna Cathcart
Anna Cathcart was born and raised in Vancouver and it looks like she still calls the city home in between filming big Netflix productions like the show XO, Kitty and the To All the Boys films.
In December 2022, the 20-year-old actress shared a series of photos from the University of British Columbia campus where she's currently enrolled in sociology and creative writing.
In a 2020 interview with Narcity, Cathcart shared what it was like filming To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You in her hometown. The Canadian actress said it was nice being able to go home after a day of filming to sleep in her own bed.
She also said her days off were spent showing the cast around Vancouver, including taking them to Granville Island and Science World.
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds was born and raised in Vancouver and the actor still expresses his love for the city to this day.
The Deadpool star once even revealed exactly where he grew up. In a 2019 Instagram post Reynolds shared a newspaper clipping showing a photo of himself when he was three years old and his address was listed right below it (2382 Oliver Crescent), which is in the Kitsilano neighbourhood.
"This is from my hometown newspaper. I think it’s smart they discontinued the 'wanna know where this child lives?' section," Reynolds captioned it.
Unfortunately, the actor's childhood home no longer stands. In 2017, Reynolds shared a photo of himself standing on his old street writing, "You CAN go home again. It's just that your house will no longer be there."
It's safe to say Reynolds enjoyed growing up in B.C. as he's previously shared heartfelt messages about Vancouver.
In September 2023 he gave a nod to his former high school, Kitsilano Secondary School, by sharing a photo of himself wearing his old school hoodie with the "Kitsilano Blue Demons" on it.
In 2022, the actor wrote that he couldn't "believe [he] got to grow up in this place" when sharing photos of Vancouver landmarks on his Instagram.
He's also shared love for certain Vancouver spots, like his all-time favourite restaurant Minervas, a Greek restaurant close to where he grew up.
While it's unknown if Reynolds owns any property in B.C., he does visit on occasion as his family still lives on the West Coast and he has filmed projects there as well.
Michael Bublé
Canadian singer Michael Bublé was born in Metro Vancouver in a city called Burnaby, and he still lives there with his wife and four kids.
According to a 2016 report by the CBC, Bublé built his 27,000-square-foot dream home in Burnaby, right across the street from Seaforth Elementary, the same school he attended as a kid. The home has its own tennis court, ice rink and swimming pool.
Bublé and his wife, Argentinian actress and model Luisana Lopilato, often post cute photos and videos from inside the home, showing glimpses of the decor inside.
In one video Lopilato is dancing with her kids, and you can see the stunning modern white kitchen in the background. In another video posted by Bublé on Canada Day, the singer is seen standing on his very own ice rink.
Seth Rogen
Pineapple Express actor Seth Rogen was also born and raised in Vancouver.
Although he no longer lives in the city full-time (he dropped out of Point Grey Secondary School and moved to L.A.) he's proud of his hometown and visits from time to time.
The Platonic star is big on food recommendations in Vancouver and some of the restaurants he loves include Lee's Donuts and Phnom Penh Restaurants.
During an interview with ET Canada, the Canadian actor once also shared just how much of a Vancouverite he really is.
"I am polite. I smoke a lot of weed. I eat a lot of seafood. You know, I wear a lot of Birkenstocks and polar fleeces. I think I truly embody the Pacific Northwest spirit," he said.
Neil Patrick Harris
How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris lived in Vancouver's Yaletown for two years while filming Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events.
He first came to the city in 2017 and put out a plea on Twitter for a "sweet penthouse in Yaletown." A couple of months later he followed it up by tweeting that he was settling into his new digs.
It's safe to say the actor loved his time living on Canada's west Coast and even shared a sweet goodbye message during one of his hikes.
"I'll sure miss the nature and majestic beauty of [Canada]. Vancouver is extraordinary," he wrote in an Instagram post.
Hopefully, we'll be seeing him back in the city soon and maybe he'll even invest in a property of his own!
Sarah McLachlan
Whether she’s hiking, fishing or skiing, Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan loves living in Vancouver and she makes that known in her picturesque Instagram posts.
Although the “I Will Remember You” singer was born in Halifax, she moved to Vancouver after signing a recording contract when she was 19 years old, according to Britannica.
McLachlan is also big on giving back to her community through music. In 2002, the Canadian singer opened the Sarah McLachlan School of Music, a program which provides free musical education to young people in Vancouver, Surrey and Edmonton.
Cobie Smulders
How I Met Your Mother actress Cobie Smulders is another big-name celebrity who grew up in Vancouver.
It looks like she still visits her hometown quite often and was spotted at Vancouver's Granville Island market in October 2022. During that same visit Smulders also proved she's a big Canucks fan as she was spotted at a game sporting a team jersey.
The Canadian actress has a lot of love for her hometown and often posts photos from her B.C. visits.
"My home. The North. Where a piece of my heart will always reside," she posted on Instagram alongside a photo of Vancouver.
