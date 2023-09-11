Finn Wolfhard & Billy Bryk Dished On Their Fav Toronto Shawarma & Where They Like To Bowl
Toronto is home to many delicious types of cuisine, but for Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk, it seems that it's all about one particular type of food: shawarma.
Their film, Hell Of A Summer, debuted at TIFF on Sunday, September 10 and Narcity caught up with the pair about what they'd both eat in Toronto if they were able to spend the day incognito.
"I know my answer immediately," said Bryk. "I grew up here, I'd go to Delina Shawarma [Restaurant] in The Beaches. It's my favourite food and the nicest people in the whole city I think."
Wolfhard, who's originally from Vancouver, followed suit.
"I think, yeah, well I'm usually with Billy so I'd probably go to Delina Shawarma with him," said the Stranger Things actor.
While Delina does not appear to have a website, they have a stellar rating on Google and many rave reviews.
"Everything is fresh and homemade," said one customer. "I came back with my bf and we've gone back like 5 days in a row.. the food is great, the prices are reasonable and it's a family run business. They're so kind and thoughtful I am happy to spend my money here!"
"My once-a-week lunch place, and always a reliable experience," said another. "A wrap and samosa makes for a HUGE lunch, and the ladies that work there always have a smile on their faces for everyone who comes in."
As for what the two would get up to in the city outside of eating delicious roasted meats and falafel, they said they'd go to Planet Bowl near Toronto Pearson Airport to get a little bowling in.
TIFF is running until September 17, so who knows — if you're grabbing a shawarma or a round of 10-pin, you might just see the two young men!