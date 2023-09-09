Auston Matthews & Max Domi Partied At TIFF While Shaquille O'Neal Spun Tunes (PHOTOS)
Maple Leafs and Shaq, what a pairing!
In a crossover you may have never expected, it seems that Shaquille O'Neal, who was performing at TIFF 2023 under his alias DJ Diesel, spun some tunes for a few Toronto Maple Leaf players.
On Friday, September 8, the former NBA player rocked out at the RBC House Toronto International Film Festival Opening Weekend event where Auston Matthews and Max Domi were also spotted in attendance.
Max Domi and Auston Matthews at TIFF 2023 event. Photo by Kennedy Pollard/Getty Images for RBC.
The 2023-2024 NHL season is starting up later in September, so it seems the boys are getting in a few more fun nights before they need to buckle down for the year.
Narcity was also in attendance at the event and got to witness DJ Diesel's impressive abilities firsthand, as seen in the clip below.
@narcitytoronto
Shaquille O’Neal, also known as ‘DJ Diesel’, put on an unforgettable show at RBCxMusic Night in Toronto! 🎶 The NBA superstar performed to a packed crowd at RBC House for TIFF’s opening weekend. #shaq #shaquilleoneal #djdiesel #rbcxmusic #tiff23 #toronto #ontario #canada #narcity
As well as Shaq's performance, Nickelback also gave a free concert on Day 2 of TIFF on Festival Street where thousands showed up to hear the Canadian rockers do their thing.
@narcitytoronto
Nickelback threw a free concert on Day 2 of TIFF. Thousands of fans came to watch the band’s hour long performance on Festival Street in Toronto. #nickelback #tiff #tiff23 #tiff2023 #nickelbackconcert
Narcity caught up with the band earlier in the day during their red-carpet appearance for the premiere of their documentary Hate to Love: Nickelback where they were asked about their favourite Toronto restaurants.
"Now if we're going steak restaurant, I gotta go Barberian's," said Chad Kroeger, which is a very pricey place around Yonge and Dundas.
Guitarist Ryan Peake had a very different answer to the question.
"There's this Italian place called Mr.Sub, I think," he shared. "Bacon pizza subs."
Both are good options!
@narcitytoronto
Where does Nickelback like to eat? Well Narcity caught up with the band at TIFF 2023 and they say their go-to steak house in Toronto is Barberians’s Steak House and Ryan likes Mr. Sub. #nickelback #tiff #tiff2023 #toronto #torontorestaurants #torontofoodie #canada
And lastly, if you missed out on Shaq and Nickelback's performance, you can check out Finn Wolfhard's band The Aubreys for free on Saturday, September 9 at 5 p.m. ET on Festival Street.
Enjoy!
