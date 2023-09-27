A Fan Showed Max Domi His Dad Tie's Old Stick & The New Maple Leaf Was In Awe (PHOTOS)
The hockey stick is older than Max!
Toronto Maple Leaf Max Domi got to see and hold a piece of his family's history and it's safe to say he was in awe of the memorabilia.
The Toronto hockey team shared photos on Instagram of a Leafs fan showing Max one of his dad's old hockey sticks and it's pretty cool considering Max is gearing up to play his first season with the team.
Max's dad Tie Domi is one of the most well-known players to play with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He spent most of this 16-year NHL career with the Leafs from the late 1980s to the 2000s.
In the photos shared on Wednesday, Max is closely examining and taking photos of the hockey stick his dad played with 30 years ago.
"[Point of view] someone shows you one of your dad’s old sticks," the caption reads.
One photo shows a sticker on the stick, which says Tie used the stick during the 1993/1994 season.
Seeing as Max was born in 1995, that means his dad used the hockey stick before Max was even born.
Many people who commented on the post shared how incredible that moment must've been for Max.
"That’s pretty cool for Max!" one person wrote.
"Tie probably got five or six games out of that bad boy," another person commented.
Max is currently gearing up for the 2023-2024 NHL season which officially starts on October 10.
In July, the Leafs announced they'd signed Max to a one-year NHL contract.
Max shared what that meant for him on Instagram with a photo of himself with his dad in the Leafs' dressing room and a one-word caption, "Home."
The team also shared an old photo of Max as a kid with his dad Tie and they are both wearing Leafs jerseys while on the ice.
"It runs in the family," the team wrote.
Before joining the Leafs, Max played junior hockey with the London Knights and was then drafted by the Phoenix Coyotes during the 2013 NHL draft.
It looks like Max won't be wearing his dad's old jersey number, No.28, when he steps on the ice this season. Instead, he'll be wearing No. 11.
The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Montreal Canadiens in their first game of the regular season on October 11.