Tie Domi's Son Max Just Joined The Toronto Maple Leafs & Shared A Heartwarming Post On IG
Like father, like son!
One of the most famous names in Toronto hockey will be back on the ice when the Maple Leafs play this fall, as the team just signed the son of legendary tough guy Tie Domi.
The Leafs announced on Monday that they'd signed Max Domi to a one-year NHL contract, in a move that brings the hockey player''s life full circle.
"Home," Max wrote in a simple Instagram post on Monday, along with a photo of himself with his dad in the Leafs' dressing room.
Max, 28, grew up in Toronto watching his dad play for the Leafs.
He later played junior hockey in London, Ontario and was drafted by the then-Phoenix Coyotes in 2013, before going on to play for Montreal, Columbus, Carolina, Chicago and Dallas over the last several years. He's piled up plenty of goals and assists over that time, and while he's more of a scorer than his dad was, he's still earned his fair share of penalty minutes.
The younger Domi signed for one year with the Leafs, and the team is already celebrating the father-son connection.
"It runs in the family," the Leafs wrote in a post of their own on Monday, along with a photo of the pair from years ago.
Max's dad Tie remains one of the most well-known Leafs in the Toronto area, after playing the majority of his 16-year NHL career with the team from the late 1980s into the 2000s.
Papa Tie didn't immediately post about his son switching teams, but Leaf fans were thrilled to see Max following in his dad's skate tracks.
We also know that Tie is super proud of Max, as he often praises his son for having a successful NHL career while living with type 1 diabetes.
Max hasn't said which number he'll wear when he puts on a Leafs jersey this fall, but there are already plenty of Toronto fans rooting for him to wear his dad's old No. 28.