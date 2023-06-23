Leafs Player Morgan Rielly Shared His Fav Toronto Date Night Spot To Take Tessa Virtue (VIDEO)
Toronto Maple Leafs player Morgan Rielly recently told Narcity about his and Tessa Virtue's favourite date night spot in the city.
Rielly dished on his and the Olympic champion's preferred restaurant at Thursday night's pop-up ball hockey game for Kellogg's Vector Unsubscribe for Sports campaign.
In an interview with Narcity, the newly engaged defenseman said that Buca, a stylish Italian restaurant with locations across Toronto, is his and Virtue's go-to spot.
"I like going to Buca on Portland. I like Italian food and, you know, that's where I like to go. But I mean, we like to mix it up as well," said Rielly.
The Bar Buca location on Portland Street is temporarily closed, but you can catch Buca restaurant at its nearby King Street West location or at its other three locations in Yorkville, Midtown or Vaughan for similarly delicious Italian food.
Rielly said he and Virtue love living in Toronto and exploring their city.
"We love taking advantage of what's going on in the city and trying new spots, trying different neighbourhoods," he shared. "I've always enjoyed that, so now to do that together is a lot of fun."
When it comes to Rielly's favourite neighbourhood in the 6ix, his heart lies in one particular area.
"My favourite neighbourhood is Queen West. It's where I used to live," the Leafs player shared. "So I like going back over there. I like going to all the neighbourhood spots."
"You know, again, we like kind of exploring a little bit, but that area will always have a special place in my heart for sure after living there for a couple of years."
Buca
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: Multiple locations
Cuisine: Italian
Why You Need To Go: If you're an ice skating fan and an Italian food lover, you may want to give Buca a try considering it's Tessa Virtue's and Morgan Rielly's go-to date night spot.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.