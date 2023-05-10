Locals Shared The Best Toronto Neighbourhoods To Live & There Was A Clear Favourite (VIDEO)
If you could live anywhere in the city, where would it be?
Toronto neighbourhoods are a highly debated topic – but if you could live anywhere in the city, where would you chose?
Toronto is one of the most diverse cities in Canada, and the neighbourhoods that make up the fabric of the 6ix all have something unique to offer, whether you love the nightlife, dog parks or the arts.
If you're looking for a quiet neighbourhood to raise kids, you may prefer Riverdale, but if you're a young twenty or thirty-something looking to be in the heat of the action, you may prefer Kensington or Trinity Bellwoods.
Narcity took to the streets and asked locals in the downtown area where they would live if they could live anywhere in the city, and surprisingly, a number of people were already in their dream spot.
Although one neighbourhood was the clear winner.
Here are some of their answers.
Liberty Viliage
If you love dogs, staying active and a tasty IPA, you may love Liberty Village.
This west-end neighbourhood is filled with young professionals and couples and was the clear favourite of the locals Narcity spoke with.
Three individuals shared that Liberty Village is their preferred neighbourhood, and all of them already live there.
"I currently live in Liberty Villiage, and I can't see myself moving it's got everything I need," said one local.
Another Liberty Village dweller promoted their neighbourhood and called it an "up and coming" area with good vibes. They highlighted the neighbourhood's proximity to King West and Trinity Bellwoods Park as selling features.
King West
The King West neighbourhood is perfect for anyone who loves a slice of nightlife, with restaurants, bars and clubs making up most of the area and swarms of people flocking to the neighbourhood every weekend to let their hair down.
Two locals said they had lived in King West for years and that they wouldn't move because they love the area.
High Park
High Park is just west of downtown Toronto and offers a blend of city life and nature with close access to Toronto's biggest park – High Park with sprawling nature trails and even a zoo.
One Toronto local shared that they are lucky enough to live there and wouldn't swap it for another neighbourhood.
"I'm lucky enough to live in my favourite neighbourhood, which is the High Park area, because you get the best of both worlds. You're close to the subway, you're close to downtown, but you also have nature right at your fingertips."
Rosedale
Rosedale is one of Toronto's more posh and prestigious neighbourhoods, with plenty of stunning houses, parks and access to nearby shops in Yorkville.
This area also has several schools, so you may find more families in this area and Torontonians looking to settle down.
One local shared that they lived in the Rosedale area and that they appreciate the quieter lifestyle it offers.
"I think it's a nice area, It has trees and parks, and it's not that crowded, and it's away from the downtown craziness."
Distillery District
The Distillery District is a great area in the city's East end filled with restaurants, cafes and shops, with gorgeous old brick buildings and cobblestone streets that add a historical charm.
A local Narcity chatted with said that this quaint neighbourhood is their ideal location.
"It's close enough to the city – it's quiet, but it's close enough where if you need to go wherever you need to go, you got it, and there's always a fun time. It's always alive."
Yorkville
Yorkville is home to Toronto's luxury shopping, with high-end designer stores along Bloor Street West and plenty of high-end restaurants with upscale prices to match.
But if you're not looking to shop or dine out, you can also explore the Royal Ontario Museum between window shopping sessions.
One Toronto local said Yorkville was their ideal neighbourhood because it "just looks fancier."
"It's very homey and very calm and nice," they said.
Trinity- Bellwoods Neighbourhood
Trinity Bellwoods has some of the hippest areas from Ossington Avenue to Dundas West, with plenty of cool bars, tasty restaurants and hip areas to go shopping or enjoy a night out.
Not to mention the iconic Trinity Bellwoods Park, which you can find packed to the brim on any sunny day with people enjoying picnics, tight rope walking and soaking up the summer with friends.
One local highlighted that the Ossington area would be their ideal area due to the "artistic scene."