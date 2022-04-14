Toronto Just Got 34 New Neighbourhoods & You May Be Living Somewhere Else Now
Say goodbye to the Bay Street Corridor.
Some Torontonians have just moved to a totally new neighbourhood without even having to pack up their things, thanks to a new social planning structuring that added a bunch of districts across the city.
As of Tuesday, April 12, the City of Toronto laid down a brand new structure that bumped the number of neighbourhoods up from 140 to 158.
According to the update about the new 'hoods, 16 high-growth neighbourhoods were split up into 34 new ones, and the old names were officially retired.
So, which spots are getting the rebrand?
According to the city's new social planning map, those who thought they were living in the Bay Street Corridor could now actually be in one of two new neighbourhoods: Bay-Cloverhill, or Yonge-Bay Corridor. The Church-Yonge Corridor was also carved out into two with new names like Church-Wellesley and Downtown Yonge East.
The City of Toronto's map of the updated neighbourhood profiles.City of Toronto
Some other major neighbourhood changes can be seen at Willowdale East with three new 'hoods like Yonge-Doris, East Willowdale, and Avondale.
Waterfront-Communities-The Island is also seeing a major shakeup with Wellington Place, Harbourfront-CityPlace and St Lawrence-East Bayfront-The Islands taking its place.
Here's where else the new neighbourhoods are popping up across the 6ix:
- Woburn will now be Golfdale-Cedarbrae-Woburn and Woburn North
- Rouge will now be West Rouge and Morningside Heights
- Malvern will now be Malvern West and Malvern East
- L'Amoreaux will now be L'Amoreaux West and East L'Amoreaux
- Parkwoods-Donalda will now be Parkwoods-O'Connor and Fenside-Parkwoods
- Downsview-Roding-CFB will now be Oakdale-Beverley Heights and Downsview
- Bendale will now be Bendale-Glewn Andrew and Bendale South
- Islington-City Centre West will now be Islington and Etobicoke City Centre
- Mimico will now be Mimico-Queensway and Humber Bay Shores
- Niagara will now be West Queen West and Fort York-Liberty Village
- Dovercourt-Wallace-Emerson-Junction will now be Junction-Wallace Emerson and Dovercourt Village
- Mount Pleasant West will now be North Toronto and South Eglinton-Davisville
So, why did they decide to change things around?
Since the 1990s, the City has created social planning neighbourhoods in order to improve their planning and analysis and collect data, so that they can tackle what needs to be developed in each district accordingly.
The City decided to shake things up after not touching the boundaries for 25 years due to the 2016 Census data that showed off the population growth across Toronto.
"Differential population growth over the last 20 years has seen large population increases in parts of the city while other neighbourhoods saw no growth," city officials wrote online.