These Are The 8 Best Neighbourhoods In Toronto For Families & Here's Why
It's based on rent, schools & transportation.
Toronto is a city filled with many neighbourhoods that cater to a specific lifestyle that a person wants to live, which makes the 6ix so diverse and great!
The King West area is a high-energy, active neighbourhood that caters to a younger crowd. Kensington Market may attract a more hipster vibe of people. Liberty Village leans more towards the dog parents who enjoy strolls in their local park.
But what about those Torontonians with families who also want to live in the city? Where do they belong?
Well, liv.rent has created a list of the best eight neighbourhoods for families in Toronto and broke them down according to rent, schools and transportation.
"The city has plenty of neighbourhoods that are excellent places for families, many of which are just outside the downtown core," they stated.
Riverdale, Bloor West Village and Allenby have been rated the top three family-friendly neighbourhoods in the city.
Riverdale
Riverdale is in the midtown area of Toronto, located by the Don River and is known for its famous Riverdale Park, where you can see the city skyline while sitting on a hill and enjoying the view. There is also so much room for sports and activities, making it a fun park to hang out at.
Rent in Riverdale sits around the same average price of the city, which is about $2,200 for a one-bedroom unfurnished unit. But, the area has many homes and the rates for a two-bedroom or three-bedroom range from $2,525 and $3,400, respectively.
Additionally, there are a few schools in the area, both elementary and high schools. Riverdale is also a 15 to 20-minute drive to the downtown core. But, if you need a subway station, then Pape and Chester stations are there for your convenience.
Bloor West Village
Bloor West Village is a place for families, pet lovers and those looking to run away from the city's business.
For a one-bedroom unit, liv.rent states that it's around $2,000 as of April 2022. For a two-bedroom or a three-bedroom, it's approximately $3,300 and $3,900 per month, respectively.
There are around nine public schools in this highly concentrated neighbourhood. Access to the city is super easy as the Bloor subway line runs across the community, getting people to the downtown core in around 25 minutes.
Allenby
This small residential neighbourhood is located on the west end of Toronto's Midtown. Rent here is cheaper for a one-bedroom sitting at $2,040 per month, and there are a few two and three-bedroom spaces, but they are older.
As of now, Allenby Public School is why many people move to the area as it has "a popular French Immersion program that enjoys a great reputation across the city."
Although it is a longer commute to the city by transit, it's still a short 20-minute drive to the downtown core. But there are buses that run on Avenue Road and Eglington Avenue that can take you to Eglington Station.
The next best areas for families include the beautiful Beaches, Leslieville, Davisville Village, Danforth Village, and Rockcliffe-Smythe.
So, if you're planning to find a family home in a friendly neighbourhood, this list may be able to assist with your decision.