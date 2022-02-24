Sections

Here Are Toronto's Top 8 Pet-Friendly Neighbourhoods To Live In With Your Pup

Toronto was also ranked in the top 10 pet-friendly cities globally.

Toronto Associate Editor
Dog owners enjoying their pet-friendly neighbourhoods in Toronto.
@kolothecockapoo | Instagram, @always.toastie | Instagram

If you've walked around the streets of Toronto, then it might not come as a shock to you that Toronto is one of the most pet-friendly cities in the world. That's great because we get to see all the doggos trotting around the city.

According to a study published in 2022 by Luko, Toronto was amongst the top 10 most dog-friendly cities globally.

"The city is home to over 230,000 dogs, has over 114 pet shops and 65 off-leash dog areas, and affords easy access to plenty of trails and parks," according to Liv.

Liv also released a list of the top eight pet-friendly neighbourhoods in Toronto, and your's might be one of them.

Riverdale

Riverdale neighbourhood has quiet tree-lined streets and brick houses. Riverdale Park is among the most popular Toronto parks and has an off-leash area available for your pup all year round.

Liberty Village

This newly recognized Toronto neighbourhood is friendly and a place for pet lovers from all around the city.

"In fact, some sources say that as many as 50% of Liberty Village's residents own a pet of some sort, with some estimates even more generous," the statement reads.

Bill Johnston Park is a small park located in the heart of Liberty Village and has an on-leash area for an enjoyable walk with your dog around the area.

Liberty Village also has its own "full-service animal hospital as well as a number of groomers and pet supply shops close by."

Leslieville

Located in the east end of downtown Toronto is a "quaint community."

They are best known for Cherry Beach, which has a large off-leash beachfront area and is probably "the city's most popular dog beach." But, more excitingly, it's connected to the Martin Goodman Trail, giving your city dog close access to nature.

High Park

Other than having a 400-acre park located right there, the neighbourhood has various dog amenities that include boutique pet stores, but also "Global Pet Foods."

Roncesvalles

This "trendy" neighbourhood is located on the city's west side. There are many restaurants, bars, cafés and local shops, and a lot of them allow pets to come indoors. So a walk to your local coffee shop can be a joy for both the hooman and the pupper.

Trinity-Bellwoods

This area is most notably known for its large park that's close enough to downtown Toronto and conveniently located on the west side of the city.

People and their pups come from all around the city to hang out at the park and bring their dogs along with them. The park doesn't have an off-leash gated area, but it does have a "dog bowl," an off-leash area for dogs to run free.

The Harbourfront

The name says it all. Walking around the waterfront with your pup enjoying the trails and beaches is the perfect place for your dog to smell new scents and enjoy the sand and scenery.

The Beaches

This area, by the beach, is a great vacation spot during the summer months and a pet-friendly area all year round. Woodbine Beach is located in the neighbourhood and has a fenced off-leash area for dogs to play and swim freely.

