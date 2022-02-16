Sections

8 Stunning Stays In Ontario That Are The Perfect Getaway For You & Your Pup

Dog-friendly stays > a romantic getaway.

Toronto Associate Editor
8 Stunning Stays In Ontario That Are The Perfect Getaway For You & Your Pup
@canadian.aussie.winnie | Instagram, @kya_theshiba | Instagram

Don't worry about calling the sitter for your weekend getaway because there are dog-friendly hotels all around the province that will make you and your pup feel welcome.

This year instead of taking your dog to the same trail close to your neighbourhood, you can start exploring the province with them.

Here is a list of some of the most beautiful and scenic places you can take your dog that will give them that luxurious life that they deserve.

Deerhurst Resort

$200/night

Book

Address: 1235 Deerhurst Dr., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This dog-friendly resort is located by the lakeside in Muskoka and has two golf courses. But it's also conveniently located close to hiking trails and is only a 30-minute drive to Algonquin Park.

Prince of Wales

$369/night

Book

Address: 6 Picton St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: At this vintage hotel located in the heart of Niagara-on-the-Lake you can request a dog-friendly room for you and your pup to enjoy. You can also take a trip to Niagara Falls while you're down there!

The Westin Trillium House Blue Mountain

$401/night

Book

Address: 220 Gord Canning Dr., The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: The hotel is located in the beautiful and popular Blue Mountain, which can be enjoyed all year round. It is also a dog-friendly luxurious hotel. Your pup can also enjoy the 4-star services with their own dog bed accommodated by the hotel.

The St. Regis Toronto

$582/night

Book

Address: 325 Bay St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Honestly, luxury shouldn't just be a human thing, dogs also need to feel pampered sometimes. This is why The St. Regis Toronto is the perfect staycation for you and your pup to live the lavish lives that you both deserve.

Geodesic Dome

Jordan | Airbnb

$275/night

Book

Address: Eagle Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: This romantic getaway looks like a scene out of The Martian, but instead of being out in space, it's right here in Ontario, so you can take your dog along with you and make them believe they're the next Laika.

Treehouse in an isolated forest

Oliver | Airbnb

$512/night

Book

Address: Port Perry, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: This treehouse makes you feel like you're living in an enchanted forest, miles away from the hustle and bustle of the city, but actually, it's only an hour away from Toronto and it's dog-friendly.

Green acres cabin

Mais | Airbnb

$383/night

Book

Address: Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Other than feeling completely secluded, surrounded by nature and majestic horses, you can still get food delivered to you by using your regular food delivery apps. So, snuggle up with your pup and enjoy your favourite eats.

Hobbit-style hole in the hillside

Rebecca | Airbnb

$195/night

Book

Address: Kawartha Lakes, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you've always wanted to be a part of The Lord of The Rings series, then this unique stay might be your chance to live your dream, and you can take your dog with you to help reenact those scenes.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments 💬

