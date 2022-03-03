Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

26 Dogs Were Rescued From The US & Are Looking For Their Furever Homes In Ontario

It's the first dog transport this year for the Ontario SPCA!

Rescue dogs from the U.S. arriving in Ontario.

Rescue dogs from the U.S. arriving in Ontario.

OntarioSPCA | Facebook

If you're looking to adopt a dog in Ontario, well you may just be in luck!

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society welcomed 26 rescue dogs from the U.S., and they are looking to find some loving homes for the American pups.

All of the dogs made it to Ontario on March 1 from North Carolina, and they all have their health certificates, proof of vaccination, and have even gone through extra wellness exams, too.

"These are many animal shelters in the United States that are at capacity and when they reach out to us for help, we do what we can to assist," Associate Director and Transfer Team for Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, Bonnie Bishop, said in a press release.

Plus, all of the dogs that are adopted through the Ontario SPCA will be spayed or neutered, treated for parasites, microchipped, and vaccinated, too.

So, where can you adopt these dogs in the province?

Ontarians can look at any of their animal centres across the province to adopt one of these precious pups, though they will have to keep their eye out on the Ontario SPCA website to see when they will be ready for adoption. You can also learn more about the adoption process through their website.

"The Ontario SPCA has 12 animal centres across the province and currently has room for dogs, which is why we were able to work with our partners south of the border to give these dogs the loving families they deserve," Bishop said.

This marks the very first dog transport for the animal shelter this year, where they work with other SPCAs and Humane Societies across Ontario and beyond to find the right owners for these rescued animals.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...