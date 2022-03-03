26 Dogs Were Rescued From The US & Are Looking For Their Furever Homes In Ontario
It's the first dog transport this year for the Ontario SPCA!
If you're looking to adopt a dog in Ontario, well you may just be in luck!
The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society welcomed 26 rescue dogs from the U.S., and they are looking to find some loving homes for the American pups.
All of the dogs made it to Ontario on March 1 from North Carolina, and they all have their health certificates, proof of vaccination, and have even gone through extra wellness exams, too.
"These are many animal shelters in the United States that are at capacity and when they reach out to us for help, we do what we can to assist," Associate Director and Transfer Team for Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, Bonnie Bishop, said in a press release.
Plus, all of the dogs that are adopted through the Ontario SPCA will be spayed or neutered, treated for parasites, microchipped, and vaccinated, too.
So, where can you adopt these dogs in the province?
Ontarians can look at any of their animal centres across the province to adopt one of these precious pups, though they will have to keep their eye out on the Ontario SPCA website to see when they will be ready for adoption. You can also learn more about the adoption process through their website.
"The Ontario SPCA has 12 animal centres across the province and currently has room for dogs, which is why we were able to work with our partners south of the border to give these dogs the loving families they deserve," Bishop said.
This marks the very first dog transport for the animal shelter this year, where they work with other SPCAs and Humane Societies across Ontario and beyond to find the right owners for these rescued animals.