Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

110 Dogs Need A Forever Home After Being Rescued From A Meat Farm & Brought To Ontario

Kaya, Moose and Max are just some of the lovable pups arriving this week.

110 Dogs Need A Forever Home After Being Rescued From A Meat Farm & Brought To Ontario
Photos submitted to Narcity

More than 100 dogs are arriving at Pearson Airport in Toronto this week, following a heroic effort to save them from South Korea's much-criticized dog meat trade.

However, although these pups have a new lease on life, their journey is far from over. After all, they still need forever homes.

The doggos are currently being held in a temporary facility in Cambridge, Ontario, to receive care — a process that rescuers claim could take several weeks.

"The dogs, for now, have to go through our protocol, so we have to evaluate them medically and behaviourally and also run some tests and provide some treatment, and things like that," Ewa Demianowicz, a spokesperson for Humane Society International, told Narcity.

"After that process, that's when the dogs are being placed for adoption, and we work with a network of partner organizations, so, SPCA, humane societies, rescue organizations in Quebec and Ontario to find homes for them," she added.

Humane Society International, one of the organizations behind the rescue, shared information about some of the lovable pups in a recent press release.

"Among the dogs coming to Canada is gentle Kaya, whose cage on the Jindo Island farm was positioned very close to the slaughter area. Despite the traumatic scenes she must have witnessed, Kaya was eager for human affection during her rescue, and loves being fussed over," the statement read.

"Also flying to Canada is sweet Moose who is very calm and enjoys treats; energetic Max, who was likely an abandoned pet; Sony, who was depressed and emaciated at rescue but is now gaining weight and confidence."

However, it'll be a few weeks before Kaya, Moose, Max, Sony and others will be ready for adoption.

"We expect for the first dogs to not be ready for at least a month," Demianowicz said.

She also noted that the dogs go up for adoption alongside a list of shelter partners, so interested parties can contact those directly when they're ready.

From Your Site Articles

110 Dogs Will Arrive Safe In Toronto This Week After Being Rescued From A Meat Farm (PHOTOS)

They're flying into Pearson Airport today!

Humane Society International | Handout

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

More than 100 dogs will be arriving safe and sound at Pearson Airport in Toronto this week, after being rescued from South Korea's controversial dog meat trade last year.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Just Topped The List For The Most Pet-Friendly City In Canada & That's Pawesome

Two other Ontario cities cracked Canada's top five, too!

@allysha8h | Instagram, Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Well, it looks as if the 6ix is quite the muttropolitan area. After all, Toronto just came out on top as the most pet-friendly place in all of Canada, so how about a round of appaws?

By tallying up the number of vets, average annual costs to own a dog, pet-friendly restaurants, pet stores and even the amount of pet-friendly hotels, a recent report from MyBaggage crowned Toronto supreme as the most pet-friendly city in all of Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

Pearson Airport Says To Arrive Early As Some Passengers Are Experiencing Longer Wait Times

Some travellers shared photos of long lines at the airport recently.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

There have been several updates to Canada's travel rules and it's apparently taking a toll on some travellers going through Toronto Pearson Airport this week.

On December 2, Alejandro Mayoral Banos shared a picture on Twitter of long, winding lines at the airport and called Pearson a “total nightmare”.

Keep Reading Show less

Pearson Will Have A Direct Route To Yellowknife & Then Whitehorse For The 1st Time Ever

They'll be taking off next spring! ✈️🏔

Stephan Pietzko | Dreamstime, Air North, Yukon's Airline | Facebook

Attention to all Toronto Pearson Airport travellers: a new direct route is taking off next year and it will bring you right into the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

On November 25, Yukon's Airline, Air North, announced that it will be expanding and putting down Toronto as part of its seasonal route network.

Keep Reading Show less