110 Dogs Need A Forever Home After Being Rescued From A Meat Farm & Brought To Ontario
Kaya, Moose and Max are just some of the lovable pups arriving this week.
More than 100 dogs are arriving at Pearson Airport in Toronto this week, following a heroic effort to save them from South Korea's much-criticized dog meat trade.
However, although these pups have a new lease on life, their journey is far from over. After all, they still need forever homes.
The doggos are currently being held in a temporary facility in Cambridge, Ontario, to receive care — a process that rescuers claim could take several weeks.
"The dogs, for now, have to go through our protocol, so we have to evaluate them medically and behaviourally and also run some tests and provide some treatment, and things like that," Ewa Demianowicz, a spokesperson for Humane Society International, told Narcity.
"After that process, that's when the dogs are being placed for adoption, and we work with a network of partner organizations, so, SPCA, humane societies, rescue organizations in Quebec and Ontario to find homes for them," she added.
Humane Society International, one of the organizations behind the rescue, shared information about some of the lovable pups in a recent press release.
"Among the dogs coming to Canada is gentle Kaya, whose cage on the Jindo Island farm was positioned very close to the slaughter area. Despite the traumatic scenes she must have witnessed, Kaya was eager for human affection during her rescue, and loves being fussed over," the statement read.
"Also flying to Canada is sweet Moose who is very calm and enjoys treats; energetic Max, who was likely an abandoned pet; Sony, who was depressed and emaciated at rescue but is now gaining weight and confidence."
However, it'll be a few weeks before Kaya, Moose, Max, Sony and others will be ready for adoption.
"We expect for the first dogs to not be ready for at least a month," Demianowicz said.
She also noted that the dogs go up for adoption alongside a list of shelter partners, so interested parties can contact those directly when they're ready.