5 Adorable Dogs Are Looking For Their Forever Home & The OPP Are Helping Them Find It

Here's how you can adopt a doggo.👇

Toronto Staff Writer
Heinz, one of the rescued dogs. Right: Kraken with an OPP officer.

OPP News Release

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking the public to open their hearts and homes to five adorable dogs as part of a joint effort with Finding Them Homes - James Bay Pawsitive Rescue.

According to a news release, members of OPP Central Region hosted a special event at their headquarters on Thursday, June 16, 2022, to promote the local dog rescue shelter.

"The shelter has experienced an influx in dogs being surrendered as people are returning to work," the report states.

The increased number of dogs in shelters has inspired officers of the region to look for new ways to connect and engage with their communities, jumping at the chance to help the animal rescue.

The dogs, which are named, Violeta, Heinz, Kraken, Mahoney, and Boady, are awaiting their forever homes while they live in foster care.

The canines are all medium-sized breeds, with most being a husky mix.

"Every dog that entered the building had a special personality that put smiles on everyone's faces and made it obvious that they adore people and have so much love to give," it adds.

Photos of the dogs with the officers were also released, and they look like a downright jolly bunch — no red flags with these cuties.

If you or anyone you know is interested in learning more about Finding Them Homes Rescue or adopting one of these beautiful dogs, you can do so here.

"We truly believe that any one of these dogs would complete a family and bring so much joy to your home," the release concludes.

