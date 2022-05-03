27 Dogs Were Rescued From An Ontario Home & A Woman Was Charged With Cruelty To Animals
Five cats, three horses, two donkeys and more were also saved.
A large group of animals has reportedly been rescued from dire conditions after police responded to a call from a worried passerby.
According to the OPP's Norfolk County Detachment, the incident occurred on May 1, 2022, at around 11:03 a.m. after officers responded to an animal complaint at Norfolk County Road 19 in Townsend.
"A Good Samaritan was driving along Norfolk County Road 19 East, when they noticed animals in the ditch," the OPP reported. "The driver stopped and subsequently contacted police after failing to locate the owner."
Upon arriving at the address, officers contacted the Ministry of the Solicitor General Public Safety Animal Welfare Services to assist in the investigation after locating several animals inside the residence.
Animal Welfare Services removed approximately 27 dogs, five cats, one pig, and one guinea pig from home. Three horses and two donkeys were also recovered from the property by investigators.
OPP also released a video via Twitter to address the harrowing event and express thanks to those who helped.
The #OPP and @ONsafety Public Safety Animal Welfare Services have seized 27 dogs, 5 cats, 3 horses, 2 donkeys, 1 guinea pig and 1 pig from an address on Norfolk County Rd 19 E. A 63 y/o @NorfolkCountyCA has been charged with cruelty to animals. Updates to follow. #NorfolkOPP ^espic.twitter.com/hySHJJRFxd— OPP West Region (@OPP West Region) 1651447881
"I also want to thank everyone that assisted with this investigation, from the Norfolk County Fire Department down to the individuals that assisted to removing the animals from the home, we just want to say thank you" OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said.
63-year-old Jackie Parkin of Norfolk County faces the following charges, "cruelty to animals - unnecessary pain, suffering or injury."
Parkin is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Simcoe at an unspecified date.
"The investigation continues, and further updates will be provided when new information becomes available," the report concludes.