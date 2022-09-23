OPP Say A Family Dog Scared Off A Thief Who Was Robbing The Owner's Vehicle
The suspect was chased away.
The world doesn't deserve dogs, and not just because they look so adorable when you dress them in human clothes, but because they are such heartfelt animals.
According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), members of its Elgin County Detachment responded to a theft from a motor vehicle at a Talbot Line address around 2:36 p.m. on September 21, 2022.
"It was determined that on September 17, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m., an unknown individual attended the residence and gained entry into a motor vehicle located on the property," a news release states.
The suspect, described as a thin male wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, reportedly removed a "quantity of currency" along with two Tim Hortons gift cards before being chased off by the family's dog.
Elgin County OPP's investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with further information is being asked to call the police at 1-888-310-1122.
If you have knowledge of the incident but wish to remain anonymous, you may want to call St. Thomas-Elgin Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, which could make you eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
It's not rare to see the words "dog" and "theft" in a headline these days, earlier this month Toronto police returned two stolen dogs to their owners after they were taken at knifepoint while being walked in the city's downtown core.
The incident occurred at around 11:00 p.m. on September 1, 2022, in the Yonge and Dundas area and resulted in at least one arrest.
The dogs, a Golden Brown Shih Tzu named Mari and a black Scottish Terrier named Yurield, were not harmed.