Ontario Police Rescued 3 Dogs From A House Fire When Nobody Else Was Home
All of the dogs are doing okay!
Three dogs were saved from a burning home by Ontario police officers who crawled in on their hands and knees to get them.
On Sunday afternoon, February 6, at 2:45 p.m., Halton Regional Police responded to calls about smoke coming out of a home on Delrex Boulevard in Georgetown, according to the press release.
When officers arrived in the area, they spoke with the neighbours who called in about the smoke, and they shared that they didn't think anybody was home except for the three large German Shepherds that are normally inside.
Officers went inside of the smoke-filled house "crawling on their hands and knees" as they searched the home.
As Constables Ryan Brown and Micheal Kenny scoured through the house, they found the three dogs and safely got them out of the house.
All of the dogs and the officers were treated by paramedics who were at the scene, and according to the release, are all reportedly doing well.
Halton Hills Fire was able to douse the flames quickly, and soon after, the homeowner arrived and confirmed to police that nobody else was inside.
What started the fire is still under investigation, but, the fire department doesn't think the cause of it is suspicious. How much the total fire damages will cost is currently unknown, too.
According to the Halton Hills Fire Department, one of the leading causes of house fires is when residents don't pay attention to when they're cooking. Smoking inside of your house and leaving a candle unattended are a couple of other common fire starters, too.
