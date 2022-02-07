Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Ontario Police Rescued 3 Dogs From A House Fire When Nobody Else Was Home

All of the dogs are doing okay!

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario Police Rescued 3 Dogs From A House Fire When Nobody Else Was Home
Halton Regional Police Service | Facebook

Three dogs were saved from a burning home by Ontario police officers who crawled in on their hands and knees to get them.

On Sunday afternoon, February 6, at 2:45 p.m., Halton Regional Police responded to calls about smoke coming out of a home on Delrex Boulevard in Georgetown, according to the press release.

When officers arrived in the area, they spoke with the neighbours who called in about the smoke, and they shared that they didn't think anybody was home except for the three large German Shepherds that are normally inside.

Officers went inside of the smoke-filled house "crawling on their hands and knees" as they searched the home.

As Constables Ryan Brown and Micheal Kenny scoured through the house, they found the three dogs and safely got them out of the house.

All of the dogs and the officers were treated by paramedics who were at the scene, and according to the release, are all reportedly doing well.

Halton Hills Fire was able to douse the flames quickly, and soon after, the homeowner arrived and confirmed to police that nobody else was inside.

What started the fire is still under investigation, but, the fire department doesn't think the cause of it is suspicious. How much the total fire damages will cost is currently unknown, too.

According to the Halton Hills Fire Department, one of the leading causes of house fires is when residents don't pay attention to when they're cooking. Smoking inside of your house and leaving a candle unattended are a couple of other common fire starters, too.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Ontario Police Warn Drivers About The Huge Fines For Ignoring Rules Around School Buses

You could get hit with six demerit points!

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime, OPPCentralRegion | Facebook

The Ontario Provincial Police are warning drivers to take special care around school buses in order to keep kids safe.

In a February 1 press release, OPP officers said they'd like "to remind motorists to pay close attention when meeting or following a school bus" or you could get slapped with some serious fines.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Police Stop Illegal Vehicle After Being Tipped Off By Its Naughty Bumper Sticker

The driver was giving police hints.

CstTaraso9345 | Twitter

Getting pulled over is always embarrassing, but things can get even more awkward when you've got an NSFW bumper sticker signalling every cop of your illegal vehicle.

An Ontario police officer stopped a vehicle this winter after discovering their car had removed its muffler to make "unnecessary noise."

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Duo Is Wanted After Crashing Into A Victim, Assaulting Them & Stealing Their Car

A man and a woman are wanted.

Emergency Vehicles | Flickr

York Regional Police (YRPS) are asking for the public's help in identifying an Ontario man and woman linked to a violent carjacking in Markham over the weekend.

According to the YRPS Hold-Up Unit, the incident occurred on January 30, 2022, at 8:45 p.m., after officers responded to reports of a carjacking in the area of Warden Avenue and Clegg Road.

Keep Reading Show less

A Tragic House Fire In BC Killed Three Family Members & One Was A Child

"It was an extensive fire."

Jack Dagley | Dreamstime, Jaromír Chalabala | Dreamstime

A tragic house fire in B.C. has killed three members of a family, one of which was a child. The incident happened in East Vancouver, early in the morning on January 30, 2022.

The City of Vancouver Fire Chief, Karen Fry, said on Twitter that the fire appeared to be accidental.

Keep Reading Show less