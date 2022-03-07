An Ontario Man Ran Into A Burning Building To Save His Stepdaughter From A House Fire
Police reported minor injuries.
Ontario emergency services in Norfolk County responded to a call about a house that was covered in flames late last week.
On March 3, at 5:24 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police, the Norfolk County Fire Department, and Norfolk County Paramedic Services attended the house fire on North Road in Houghton, according to a press release.
A man who lived at the house broke through a window into the burning building to save his 32-year-old stepdaughter who was trapped inside.
OPP's West Region tweeted a photo of the house engulfed in flames and reported that only minor injuries were sustained by the residents and a firefighter due to the incident.
"Man saves 32-year-old stepdaughter from fully engulfed house fire at North Rd in Houghton Township on March 3,2022 Minor injuries reported to residents and #firefighter. A BIG #ThankYou to everyone that assisted. @NorfolkCoFire @NorfolkEMS @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP," they said in the tweet.
Even though volunteer firefighters arrived on the scene and were able to extinguish the fire, police said two cats and two dogs have still not been found yet after what happened.
This is not the first tragic fire to happen in Ontario this year. In late January, three children died after a devastating house fire in Brampton.
In another incident in February, Ontario police rescued three dogs when a house fire erupted and nobody was home at the time.
According to the Canadian Red Cross website, heating equipment like portable space heaters is the leading cause of house fires that happen in the wintertime.
Though home fires can start anywhere at any time, they revealed on their site that the most common fires happen during the winter months leading to spring, between December and March.