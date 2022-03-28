A Tragic House Fire In Brampton This Morning Left 3 Kids & 2 Adults Dead
Another adult was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
A massive house fire in Brampton claimed the lives of two adults and three kids on Monday morning.
On March 28, Peel Regional Police said they attended a call regarding a house fire near Conestoga Drive and Sutter Avenue at 1:57 a.m. Police shut down the road between Sandalwood Parkway East and Cranmore Court, as Brampton Fire & Emergency Services shared that their crews were working at a fire at Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway.
According to police, two adults and three children were pronounced dead. One other adult was taken to the trauma centre with serious injuries, while two other adults were able to get out of the house without physical injuries.
Per CBC News, the three-alarm fire created a "difficult entry" for emergency response teams.
Extremely saddened to report that 2 adults & 3 children have lost their lives in this tragic fire. One additional adult has been transported to hospital. Our thoughts & prayers go out to all the impacted family & friends. @BramptonFireES @BPFFA1068 mourns with you. @CityBramptonhttps://twitter.com/bramptonfirees/status/1508330430659022848\u00a0\u2026— Bill Boyes (@Bill Boyes) 1648463755
"Our hearts are absolutely breaking at what happened here today to lose three children and two adults with one additional person in life-threatening condition. It's absolutely tragic," Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes told reporters at the scene this morning.
Boyes said that police believe the two adults who died were the parents of the three kids, according to CP24. The three children who died were believed to be 6, 8 and 11 years old.
"My prayers & condolences are with the family & friends who have been impacted by this devastating fire on Conestoga Dr in Brampton. Also grateful for the tireless efforts of our first responders who faced very difficult conditions," Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown tweeted.
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie also shared how "heartbroken" she was this morning to learn about the fire.
Boyes said that an investigation of the incident will be done in collaboration with the Office of the Fire Marshal.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.