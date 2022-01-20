Three Children Have Died After A Devastating House Fire In Brampton
Premier Doug Ford says his "heart just breaks for the family and the whole community."
Three children have died after a townhouse near Torbram Road and Clark Boulevard went up in flames on Thursday morning, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has confirmed.
The mayor said he was heartbroken to report three fatalities from the fire, and identified them as children aged 16, 15, and 10 in a tweet on Thursday. However, Constable Akhil Mooken, the media relations officer for Peel Regional Police, confirmed to Narcity that the children were actually aged 15, 12, and 9.
"I want to acknowledge the efforts of all the firefighters on scene who faced extremely challenging fire conditions & risked their lives to try [to] save these 3 children," Brown said.
I am heart broken to report we have confirmed 3 fatalities at this fire. All 3 are children (ages 16, 15 & 10).\n\u00a0\nI want to acknowledge the efforts of all the firefighters on scene who faced extremely challenging fire conditions & risked their lives to try save these 3 children.https://twitter.com/bmptguardian/status/1484197185256361988\u00a0\u2026— Patrick Brown (@Patrick Brown) 1642695704
On January 20, at 9:11 a.m., Peel Regional Police said they responded to a call about a fire in the area of Torbram Road and Clark Boulevard in Brampton, where the residence was "fully engulfed" by flames. Brampton Fire and Emergency Services and Peel Paramedics were also on the scene.
Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services shared that they were also on the scene "providing mutual aid" to the emergency response teams in the area by assisting "in maintaining service levels (not responding to the fire)."
In a tweet at 10:41 a.m., police announced that three people from the house were transported to hospital in life-threatening conditions.
During Ontario's update about the easing of public health measures, Premier Doug Ford expressed his condolences and said his "heart just breaks for the family and the whole community."
"What a tragedy it is," Ford said, adding that he will be reaching out to Mayor Brown to see what else he can do to help.
