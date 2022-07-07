NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

opp

Group Of Men Rescued A Man From A Burning Car On A Toronto Highway & It's So Heroic (VIDEO)

OPP said the man is still alive thanks to their "heroic efforts."

Toronto Associate Editor
Some of the men going to rescue the driver from the burning car. Right: The car caught on flame.

Some of the men going to rescue the driver from the burning car. Right: The car caught on flame.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

Who says all heroes wear capes or uniforms? Ontario Provincial Police shared an extraordinary video of a group of men that worked together as hard as they could to save a driver from a burning car, and their "heroic efforts" saved a man's life.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

According to the OPP, the incident happened on Monday, July 4, on the QEW just before Cawthra Road in Mississauga. Officers said that a 36-year-old man from Toronto had "experienced a medical episode" while driving, which subsequently caused him to lose control of his car and crash off the highway.

In the video shared by OPP's Highway Safety Division on July 6, a few men can be seen desperately trying to get the driver out of the burning vehicle.

One is seen trying to kick down the window on the driver's side to get the man out of the car, while another pokes his head through the smoky backseat.

"Get out of the car," one of the men said.

Then, a man in a white hoodie uses a hammer to bust open the window so that they could all quickly pull the driver out of the vehicle and bring him to safety.

Shortly after the video cuts to the white four-door car completely engulfed in flames with huge clouds of smoke billowing out of the vehicle.

The OPP said that the man is still alive thanks to the "heroic efforts of five men who risked their lives."

"They got the drivers door open to save the driver. You are my #HERO," the tweet reads.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...