Group Of Men Rescued A Man From A Burning Car On A Toronto Highway & It's So Heroic (VIDEO)
OPP said the man is still alive thanks to their "heroic efforts."
Who says all heroes wear capes or uniforms? Ontario Provincial Police shared an extraordinary video of a group of men that worked together as hard as they could to save a driver from a burning car, and their "heroic efforts" saved a man's life.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
According to the OPP, the incident happened on Monday, July 4, on the QEW just before Cawthra Road in Mississauga. Officers said that a 36-year-old man from Toronto had "experienced a medical episode" while driving, which subsequently caused him to lose control of his car and crash off the highway.
In the video shared by OPP's Highway Safety Division on July 6, a few men can be seen desperately trying to get the driver out of the burning vehicle.
\u201cA 36 year old man from Toronto who experienced a medical episode is alive because of the heroic efforts of five men who risked their lives as the vehicle began to burn with the driver still inside. They got the drivers door open to save the driver. You are my #HERO. July 4, '22\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1657163905
One is seen trying to kick down the window on the driver's side to get the man out of the car, while another pokes his head through the smoky backseat.
"Get out of the car," one of the men said.
Then, a man in a white hoodie uses a hammer to bust open the window so that they could all quickly pull the driver out of the vehicle and bring him to safety.
Shortly after the video cuts to the white four-door car completely engulfed in flames with huge clouds of smoke billowing out of the vehicle.
The OPP said that the man is still alive thanks to the "heroic efforts of five men who risked their lives."
