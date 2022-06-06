An Ontarian Stopped Their Elderly Neighbour From Being Scammed & The Story Is So Wholesome
This person deserves a medal.
Scams targeting older adults are a real problem in Ontario, which is why it's so important to look out for our aging neighbours.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a case of suspected fraud in Norfolk County after receiving reports of suspicious activity at a Windham address on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Officers were alerted of the incident after a neighbour of the targeted individual observed a vehicle stop in front of the older person's home.
The person next door reportedly became suspicious after one of the suspects exited the vehicle, approached the home's front door, and knocked.
"The unknown person was approached when they immediately re-entered the vehicle which then drove away," the police report states.
"Approximately 45 minutes later, the same vehicle returned and again stopped in front of the residence however no one exited the vehicle. A neighbour again approached the vehicle when it suddenly left the area at a high rate of speed and was last seen heading westbound from the area," it adds.
Upon further investigations, OPP determined that the elderly resident had previously been the victim of a lottery scam and believed the neighbour's intervention prevented any more money from being lost.
The suspects are described as "black males," one wearing a mask and gloves and the other wearing "dark coloured clothing."
The vehicle is believed to be a black-coloured "Sports Utility Vehicle similar to a Nissan Murano."
Anyone with further information on the case can call the police at 1-888-310-1122.
"The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the Good Samaritans that came to the aid of their neighbour. I can say without a doubt that they were instrumental in preventing a significant fraud from occurring," said Inspector Shawn Johnson, Interim Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.