OPP Are Warning Residents Of A New Sextortion Scam & Here's How To Avoid Becoming A Victim

Police are asking people to cover their web cameras.

Toronto Staff Writer
An OPP police cruiser.

An OPP police cruiser.

Crime has evolved in the digital age, and with everything you post or send likely to exist on the internet forever, erring on the side of caution is vital.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning the public of a slew of sextortion scams that have begun circulating in the province's eastern regions.

According to police reports, the scammers are contacting their victims through various social media or dating sites and "threatening to share intimate photos of them with their family, friends, and contacts" unless they are paid a sum of money.

The fraudsters usually request the funds be sent via money transfer services, cryptocurrencies, or gift cards.

"The shame, fear, and confusion victims feel when they become caught in this cycle often prevents them from coming forward and asking for help," The OPP warns.

Police are recommending following these guidelines to ensure you don't become a victim of the crime:

  • Avoid sending money to people you do not know
  • Never send compromising photos to anyone, regardless of the circumstance
  • Cover web cameras when not being used
  • Beware of communicating with unknown persons over the internet
  • Use strong passwords and avoid using the same password for multiple accounts
  • Do not store sensitive images or information online or on your mobile device
  • Ensure that security settings for social media accounts are activated
  • Report any abuse to the various social media platforms to ensure the scammers are held accountable and prevent further victims.

If a scammer reaches out to you, you can contact your local police service or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

