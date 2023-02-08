Financial 'Sextortion' Is On The Rise In Canada & Here's What To Do If It Happens To You
"Trust that there is life after images."
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is encouraging Canadians to learn what exactly "financial sextortion" is and has issued some advice on the best way to protect yourself.
Financial sextortion, which is a kind of online blackmail, is when someone asks you "to send them sexual images or videos of yourself and then [threatens] to share them with others unless you pay them."
To coerce people into sending pictures, scammers often pose as younger girls via fake social media accounts to coerce youth into sending explicit content — and it's on the rise.
"According to Cybertip.ca, Canada's tip line, 87% of sextortion incidents affected boys," says the agency.
They also warn that scammers are "very good at what they do" and will use intimidation and threats to coerce people out of money.
If you do find yourself a victim of this crime, it's important to know that you are not alone and to "trust that there is life after images" and that your life is not ruined.
As well, there are several steps that the RCMP advise victims to take, such as ceasing all communication with the offender, deactivating but not deleting your socials, saving the images you sent and taking screenshots of the messages from the scammer as well as their profile and username.
"Do not comply with any threats, do not send money or more images," warns the RCMP.
They also suggest you talk to an adult you can trust and either report the situation to cybertip.ca or to your local police.
"It is important to know that you will not be in trouble with law enforcement and that you are not the one to blame in this situation," says the RCMP. "By reporting, you can help to keep other youth safer as well."
They also note that there are very serious ramifications for the victims of these crimes.
"After the threats and aggression, victims can feel alone, ashamed, scared, and sometimes desperate – to the point where they can harm themselves," the RCMP says. "Countless children and adults in Canada and around the world have been threatened this way.
"There are resources and supports available to help. You are not alone."
If you or someone you know is facing harassment, intimidation or discrimination, refer to these support resources available across Canada. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day, or consult these additional resources. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
