One Of The Latest Scams In Canada Sees Fraudsters Posing As WestJet & Here's What To Look For
The airline is advising passengers to "remain vigilant."
Travellers, take note! WestJet is warning passengers about fraudsters impersonating the airline in order to get personal details and money from customers following national travel issues.
The carrier says it has received reports of a number of fake accounts and websites, and is reminding passengers to "remain vigilant."
As customers attempt to contact WestJet's customer service after a flurry of travel issues due to inclement weather, some have run into scammers claiming to be the airline in order to swindle and dupe unsuspecting passengers.
Reported scams include fraudulent websites where customers are directed to share banking and personal information and allow access to their account by downloading a desktop application, reports Global News.
WestJet is warning travellers to be aware of fraudulent accounts and sites as they attempt to get in contact with the airline.
"We have received a number of reported cases related to fraudulent websites and social media accounts impersonating our business," the company said in an emailed statement to Narcity.
"While our cyber security team is diligently working to address this ongoing matter, we are advising all of our guests to remain vigilant against potential scams and fraud," the statement reads.
The airline is also asking that customers double-check that the WestJet account they are in contact with is verified and that the advertised phone number is truly that of WestJet, which can be done by visiting the airline's contact page.
On its website, the carrier shares common types of scams that passengers can look out for, including email phishing, fraudulent flight giveaways, search engine ads and phone scams, with tips on what to look for to make sure you're interacting with the real WestJet.
To protect yourself when interacting with online accounts and websites, WestJet advises customers to always keep their username and password confidential, saying that "a real WestJet representative will never ask for this information."
Travellers should also keep credit card information confidential and avoid clicking links or opening attachments sent in unsolicited emails, the company says.
They should also always be sure to use WestJet's official toll-free phone numbers when getting in contact with the airline.
What are the most popular scams right now?
In December, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) reminded residents to be aware of a number of popular holiday scams that look to take advantage of how busy people are during the season.
These include phishing emails and texts where a scammer may send you a message that claims to be from a recognizable source, like a financial institution or service provider, asking you to submit or confirm your personal information, and may even contain a fraudulent link.
While the holidays have passed, it's still a good idea to be wary of sharing personal details online, and always make sure you're speaking to a legitimate business or agency.
Those who think they've been the target of fraud should contact the CAFC at 1-888-495-8501.