The RCMP Has A New Spot For People To Meet & Exchange Things Safely In BC
The new spot is right outside the Coquitlam detachment.
Anyone that has ever bought items online knows meeting a stranger to exchange goods and money can be a little bit daunting, but police in B.C. have come up with a new solution aimed at making online sales safer.
In a news release, Coquitlam RCMP announced it has launched a new "buy and sell exchange zone" outside its main detachment to make it easier for people to get help if an exchange goes wrong.
The new zone at 2986 Guildford Way, Coquitlam, is marked with a sign and the area is kept well-lit, with 24-hour video surveillance.
While the police said the area would not be actively monitored, people will be able to easily access assistance if they need it.
While buying and selling items online is common for a lot of people, there are risks attached, such as "robberies, frauds and thefts."
Coquitlam RCMP said the initiative aims to "increase public safety and reduce crime" by giving people a designated place to buy and sell goods.
The Coquitlam detachment is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and police have recommended people looking to use the area should aim to do so between these times.
If you aren't able to use the zone, police also shared some of the ways people can protect themselves during a buy and sell exchange, including completing the transaction in daylight hours at a busy public location, bringing a friend or family member with you and limiting the amount of personal information you give away.
"If something seems too good to be true, it probably is," they added.
Police added if anyone is in immediate danger, people should still call 911, and all other inquiries should use the non-emergency line at 604-945-1550.