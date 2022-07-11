NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

BC Police Found A Baby Deer In Someone's Backseat & Seized Drugs Too (PHOTOS)

Officers got a bunch of kisses in the process.

Western Canada Editor
Police officer in B.C. with a baby deer.

BC RCMP

An unusual traffic stop in Fort St. John, B.C. led to police seizing a one-month-old deer, and drugs.

Police discovered the adorable baby deer after stopping a vehicle in the early morning on June 30. People in the car were then "arrested for the possession of live wildlife, with the subsequent investigation resulting in drugs being seized," police said.

The police did not specify why the people in the car had been driving around with a baby deer, or the amount of drugs that was seized.

Police shared an adorable photo with their new furry friend that they took into their care before handing it over to the B.C. Conservation Office.

Now the little fawn is going to the Rimrock Wildlife Rehab, and police said it will be "reintegrated to the wild once able to do so."

In a Facebook post made on May 28, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service reminded people not to be a "fawn-napper."

They said while fawns are super cute, people should leave them alone as they are probably not abandoned. They added "taking a fawn into your care is also illegal under the Wildlife Act, and people can be fined for unlawful possession of live wildlife."

Police added there are two ongoing investigations into the incident. One is for the seized drugs, while the B.C. Conservation Office is conducting a separate investigation.

The Fort St. John RCMP is asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact them at 250-787-8100.

