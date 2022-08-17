A 33-Year-Old Calgary Man Drowned In A BC Lake & His Body Was Just Found By Police
The man "waded into the water with his friends when he entered deep water."
A 33-year-old Calgary man drowned in a B.C. lake over the weekend, after going swimming with friends and becoming "submerged." His body has been recovered and identified by police.
According to the Chilliwack RCMP, the 33-year-old man – who has not been named – died at Cultus Lake, a popular B.C. swimming spot just outside of the city of Chilliwack.
Chilliwack RCMP and the BC Ambulance Service first received reports of a man drowning near Entrance Bay on Cultus Lake just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
Witnesses told police that the man was visiting the lake with friends and had waded into the lake with them but "entered deep water and became submerged."
Sergeant Krista Vrolyk, a media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP said: "Tragically, the man was unable to swim and became submerged in deep water where he drowned."
Members of Cultus Lake Fire and Rescue and Chilliwack Search and Rescue teams responded to the emergency and organized rescue efforts.
However, the man's body was recovered from the lake by emergency personnel later. Chilliwack Police and the B.C. Coroners Service are currently investigating the incident.
"Our thoughts and condolences go out to this man’s family and friends," Vrolyk added.
According to B.C. Parks, swimming is allowed at Cultus Lake but only in designated "buoyed swimming areas."
However, it also warns visitors that there are "steep, dangerous drop-offs along the lakeshore" and no lifeguards on duty at provincial parks.