A Newborn Baby Just 8 Days Old & Two Others Have Died In A Car Crash On A BC Highway
A two-year-old is expected to recover from their injuries.
Police in B.C. are investigating after a collision on a highway resulted in the death of three people, including a newborn baby on Monday.
In a news release, police said Castlegar RCMP responded to a report of a collision between a pickup truck and a passenger car on Highway 3A in Thrums, B.C. around 4 p.m. on Monday, January 16.
A preliminary investigation into the incident has found the collision may have occurred when the driver of the car "maneuvered their vehicle in a way consistent with a U-turn into the path of the pickup truck."
Police officers were joined by fire and ambulance crews as well as a physician with the Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association at the scene. Bystanders had been giving first aid to some of the people involved in the collision.
The pickup driver who was alone in the vehicle suffered from minor injuries and was able to be treated on the scene.
However, three of the four people in the passenger vehicle were declared dead at the scene. The fatalities included a 26-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and an eight-day-old baby.
A two-year-old who was also in the vehicle was taken to the hospital and they are expected to recover from their injuries.
Highway 3A was closed for a period of time on Monday while Castlegar RCMP, BC Highway Patrol and the BC Coroner Service were investigating the incident.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information on the incident has been urged to contact Castlegar RCMP at (250) 365-7721.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.