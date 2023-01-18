A 2-Year-Old Lost Her Family In A Devastating BC Car Crash & A GoFundMe Has Been Set Up
Meadow's mother, father and baby brother died in the accident.
A 2-year-old's grandmother is now taking her in after her parents and newborn brother died in a car accident on Monday, January 16, near Castlegar, B.C.
A fundraiser was started to support the toddler, Meadow Moonflower Mullaney, and her family.
Castlegar RCMP said in a news release that police were called to the scene of an accident on Highway 3A in Thrums, B.C., around 4 p.m. on Monday. The accident involved a pickup truck with one person in it and a passenger car with four inside.
A 26-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and an 8-day-old baby were all declared dead at the scene, while a toddler was taken to the hospital for recovery.
The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries that were treated at the scene.
The GoFundMe page made for Mullaney said "Meadow and her family suffered a devastating accident and she is the sole survivor of her father, mother and baby brother."
Meadow Mullaney and her brother.GoFundMe | Michelle Sofonoff
It added that her grandmother is now caring for her.
After just one day, $47,685 was raised to help the family.
People also sent condolences with their donations. "I am deeply sorry for Meadow's loss of her family. I have no words to express how heartbreaking this is," one person wrote.
The fundraiser description also said that was made on behalf of Amy Mullaney, Meadow's aunt.
"The family is a very close-knit family and will all be doing their part in raising Meadow, Amy is going to be the purchaser/money handler for this fundraiser," it said.
"The money is going to be used to support and raise Meadow as she goes through this unbelievable transition."